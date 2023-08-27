St Andrews exhibition will see Scottish craft artists explore their dual identity

What does it mean to have a dual identity, and how is this sense of self reflected in work being made by Scottish craft artists today?

A touring exhibition, opening in St Andrews this autumn, aims to answer those questions.

Crafted Selves: The Unfinished Conversation opens at St Andrews Museum on October 14 2023 and runs until February 29.

Where does the exhibition travel to?

The exhibition then opens on March 23 at Kirkcaldy Galleries and runs until May 12 with plans for further touring later in 2024.

Fife Contemporary has revealed that the 13 Scotland based participating artists include Barbadian-Scottish visual artist Alberta Whittle who recently represented Scotland at the Venice Biennale, Zimbabwean-Scottish artist Sekai Machache who will represent Zimbabwe at the 2024 Venice Biennale, Chinese-Scottish ceramicist Viv Lee, Chinese-Scottish installation artist Rae-Yen Song and Iranian-Scottish visual artist Sara Pakdel-Cherry.

Showcasing artworks in contemporary art and craft, the exhibition takes its title from a continuing discourse between curator Cat Dunn and the 13 Scotland based artists featured.

Featuring emerging and established artists and makers, the exhibition will feature works in sculpture, painting, ceramics, textiles, installation, moving image films and creative writing responses.

What do the artists have in common?

These artists showcased all in some way carry a dual identity.

Many have a sense of their own self, born from having a cultural heritage which is both Scottish and one which is rooted in another cultural home.

The show also explores other dualisms and expressions of identity, including artists who express their, sexuality, disability, or trans and non-binary selves through their work.

As a Bajan-Scottish artist turned curator, Cat Dunn brings her unique understanding of what it means to maintain a dual-identity, the challenges that can be faced as an artist of colour, as well as the strength it can bring.

She said: “Having dual identity can be used to celebrate social identity, or it can be used as a platform to express and teach others what life can be like from another perspective.

“For everyone who has embraced the term dual-identity, we do so with pride as we prefer to embrace the term than have it used against us.

“Each artist becomes stronger. The artworks become more dynamic. There is true joy within the artworks, along with sorrow and pain.

“So, the works must have all of these elements to speak.

“Scotland is undergoing a cultural shift as it repositions itself in the wider world, with Scottish art at the centre of the current discourse about Scottish social Identity.

“Art and craft can express aspirations, values, and national character.”

What other artists are featured?

The selected artists are; Adil Iqbal, Alberta Whittle, Ashanti Harris, Eden Grant Dodd, Emelia Kerr Beale, Harvey Dimond, Joy Baek, Li Huang, Rae-Yen Song, Sara Pakdel Cherry, Sekai Machache, Tilda Williams Kelly and Viv Lee.

Each of the artists taking part in the exhibition use layered and complex elements of craft.

These create compositions that offer a unique iconography and hybridisation of references.

Elements of historical and contemporary diverse cultures are evident in works exhibited.

For many of these artists their dual identity informs craft activity in their work such as Ashanti Harris’ use of mask making techniques from Caribbean Carnival culture or Adil Iqbal’s woven tapestries in collaboration with makers in Orkney and Pakistan.

Zimbabwean-Scottish artist Sekai Machache references the ancient indigo dyeing processes across West Africa in her art practice.

Hong Kong born Viv Lee’s unique sculptural ceramics are influenced by prehistoric cultures, modernist forms whilst working with wild Scottish clay harnessing the elemental beauty of her adopted homeland.

Chinese-Scottish artist Rae-Yen Song’s work explores dual identity from a non-human perspective, allowing the artist to incorporate fantasy and fabulation.

The result are puppets shaped according to the ancestral logics and imagined futures of Song’s Chinese family, which serves simultaneously as a spectacle, a memorial and a refuge.

Also referencing family is the work of Korean-Scottish ceramicist Joy Baek who has borrowed the imagery of the symbolic flower, Pulsatilla Koreana (the so-called Grandmother flower), from Korean folklore that highlights the sacrifice and unconditional love of an elderly Korean mother for her daughters.

Scottish premiere of film

As part of Crafted Selves: The Unfinished Conversation, the Scottish premiere of Alberta Whittle’s film The Axe Forgets, But The Tree Remembers will be screened at The Byre Theatre, St Andrews on January 17.

The film features the stories of the Windrush generation and their descendants.

Weaving together the experiences of her own family, stories sourced from Hackney Archives and conversation with the borough’s Windrush residents, Whittle’s film highlights the animosity experienced by those who first migrated from the Caribbean to the UK.

Kate Grenyer, director of Fife Contemporary said: “Cat Dunn has brought a thoughtful, personally reflexive, and powerful voice to the creation of this exhibition.

“It speaks to the deeply personal resonance that crafted work can have, as a carrier of wider cultural identities, and as a way to intercept these through personal expression.

“The audio recordings featured in the exhibition will have a particular resonance with many visitors as the artists share their own experiences.”

When to view the exhibition

Crafted Selves: The Unfinished Conversation, October 14 to February 29, St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park , Doubledykes Road, St Andrews.