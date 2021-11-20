Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FIONA ARMSTRONG: A late night rescue leaves a muddy trail…

By Fiona Armstrong
November 20 2021, 10.00am
As my father always used to say. No good deed goes unpunished.

It is early evening, and I am sitting in the kitchen chairing a zoom meeting.

On the call are a dozen community councils, all discussing next year’s Platinum Jubilee. You may already know this, but in 2022, the Queen will have been on the throne for seventy years.

It is some milestone. Beacons will be lit, parties held, and trees planted. Anyhow, halfway through the gathering, there is a banging on the window.

Outside are several men. One is shining a torch, and he is talking with some urgency.

‘Help, we need help!’

By now the MacNaughties have leapt into action.

Wee Bennie the Norfolk is yapping. The lion-like Delilah the Chow is growling. Barra the elderly Cocker, meanwhile, snoozes on. Then, he is deaf.

As I am home alone, I am a little concerned. Who are these people and what do they want on a dark, wet night? I open the door on the chain and peer out. The two young dogs are going crazy in the background and my unasked visitors look nervous.

Yet it soon becomes clear what has happened. A delivery man has followed his sat nav past our house and onto a muddy track. The result is, he is stuck.

Stuck in the mud

His workmates have arrived in another vehicle to try to pull him out. But they have come with little more than a ball of string. Which is not going to take the strain of a stranded van.

I make my apologies on the zoom. I find the chief’s new orange tow rope, and venture out into the rain.

Where the light from a torch confirms that, yes, this person is well and truly stuck. Wheels spin. Tyres slip as he tries to manoeuvre the thing onto drier ground.

By now some are pushing whilst others are pulling. The tow rope is robust enough. But it is not long enough. So I go back to the house to fetch the next best thing.

Dog leads are sturdy things. They seem to please anyhow, and the tow is now long enough. Yet the van will still not shift.

With no phone signal, one person comes back to the house to phone his boss. Who calls the RAC. They then return to their base, leaving the unfortunate delivery man, so I go back in the house and return with two bacon butties and cup of coffee.

He will need the fuel. Two hours later and a rescue truck arrives. But it is not big enough to do the job, so another must be sent for.

Final release

At one in the morning, our despairing driver is finally delivered from his woes. He is pulled from the mud and can go home – and I can eventually get to bed.

I have done my good deed. And the doggies have enjoyed some mid-week excitement.

But in the cold light of day, I view the mess on the track. And realise that someone seems to have gone off with the dog leads…