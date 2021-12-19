Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – SLCo

Presented by SLCo
December 19 2021, 9.00am
12 Charities of Christmas – Speech Language Communication Company

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign

The Speech Language Communication Company (SLCo)

SLCo is a Scotland wide charity whose primary aim is to address speech, language and communication needs for children and young people up to the age of 21.

Did you know? More than 10% of all children experience problems with their communication.

They often lack essential social skills and opportunities to engage with other kids like them. SLCo makes these things possible by offering a specialist range of fun clubs, events and trips.

6 kids of different age at SLCo

SLCo is parent-led and works with children, young people and families across Tayside offering 1:1 and group support.

The charity runs a Helpline as well as local drop-ins and family support groups to help any parent or carer who needs help with a child’s speech, language or communication (SLC). Parents can access more intensive coaching to help them work with their children at home to boost speech and language.

SLCo’s clubs and activities cater for ages 6-21. Its therapeutic and activity-based programme is designed help build social communication skills and promote mental health.

SLCo is actively seeking volunteers. If you can spare a few hours a week to help support some young people, or become a trained ‘buddy’, contact SLCo for a chat. 

For more information email admin@s-l-co.uk or call 07307 924074.

Or make a donation to SLCo.

