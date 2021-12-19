An error occurred. Please try again.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

The Speech Language Communication Company (SLCo)

SLCo is a Scotland wide charity whose primary aim is to address speech, language and communication needs for children and young people up to the age of 21.

Did you know? More than 10% of all children experience problems with their communication.

They often lack essential social skills and opportunities to engage with other kids like them. SLCo makes these things possible by offering a specialist range of fun clubs, events and trips.

SLCo is parent-led and works with children, young people and families across Tayside offering 1:1 and group support.

The charity runs a Helpline as well as local drop-ins and family support groups to help any parent or carer who needs help with a child’s speech, language or communication (SLC). Parents can access more intensive coaching to help them work with their children at home to boost speech and language.

SLCo’s clubs and activities cater for ages 6-21. Its therapeutic and activity-based programme is designed help build social communication skills and promote mental health.

SLCo is actively seeking volunteers. If you can spare a few hours a week to help support some young people, or become a trained ‘buddy’, contact SLCo for a chat.

For more information email admin@s-l-co.uk or call 07307 924074.

Or make a donation to SLCo.