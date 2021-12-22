In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Transform…

Transform’s aim as an organisation is to meet the needs of vulnerable people.

They listen to what users say and work with them to find individual solutions to the needs they identify. To achieve this, the organisation continues to provide a range of services that they hope really do make a difference.

These range from advice and accommodation to sheltered employment. The team consistently works with people who have not had their needs met by other services and present with significant needs and often particularly challenging behaviours.

Transform wants to assist clients to become more able to cope with the challenges they face in life.

They provide temporary accommodation with support to find appropriate secure accommodation. And they also assist with access to training and employment.

A significant development of Transform’s social furniture project has enabled them to employ two long-term unemployed individuals.

This move into social enterprise is designed to create employment and training opportunities while at the same time generate new unrestricted income to enable them to develop services.

The organisation has also set up a trading subsidiary company, Transform Commercial, which provides services to Local Authorities and Registered Social Landlords. The new retail unit is now also for selling re-use furniture.

Donate and more at the Transform website.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Utili-Tay

Utili-Tay is proud to be associated with the Courier’s 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and support Transform Dundee as their nominated charity. The company said they are “grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an amazing programme”.

Utili-Tay has been working with Transform for the past 12 months and bosses think it’s fantastic what they do for those in Dundee.

Following on from the continuous price rises in the utility market, Utili-Tay is here to support all businesses throughout Dundee and the surrounding areas to provide the best advice when it comes to their utility purchasing. They are committed to helping guide local businesses through these uncertain times within the energy sector.

In January 2022 the company will be launching a new, specially designed, ‘Tracker Tariff’. This is a solution they have created with businesses in mind to help give certainty and consistency on their utility options.

The team works with clients from a wide range of industries and are happy to pass on their new buying model for all to benefit, no matter how much energy they use or spend.

The team at Utili-Tay would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2022.

Find out more at the Utili-Tay website.