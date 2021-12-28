Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Mushroom Soup In Court tells the “warts-and-all” story of Fife solicitor’s career

By Nadia Vidinova
December 28 2021, 3.32pm Updated: December 28 2021, 3.48pm
Jonathan Matheson-Dear, author of Mushroom Soup in court.
Jonathan Matheson-Dear, author of Mushroom Soup in court.

An office party that got out of hand, furore over a You’ve Been Framed clip and a media frenzy after the killing of a hedgehog…these are just some of the anecdotes shared by a retired Fife solicitor in his tell-all book about his time in the legal profession.

Jonathan Matheson-Dear is originally from Dundee but spent his working life in Leven and Glenrothes, becoming a well-known face around Fife. In his career, he alternated between criminal and civil cases including family disputes.

Whilst keeping clients and colleagues anonymous, Jonathan has shared a “warts-and-all” account of his time in the courts in his self-published book, Mushroom Soup In Court.

A varied career

“I had stored up so many anecdotes throughout my professional life”, says Jonathan.

“When I retired I was at a loose end and my brother said to me that I needed to do something worthwhile with my retirement.

“So I thought, why not write a book about my experiences of being a solicitor! I had it printed by a local printer in Dunfermline.

“My aim wasn’t to make money out of it, it’s free to anyone interested. People can email me to get a hard copy, or I can send them an electronic version.”

In Mushroom Soup In Court, Jonathan writes about his successes as well as his failures, awkward situations and bizarre requests from clients.

Hedgehogs

His aim was to share a “warts-and-all” account of what it’s really like to be a lawyer.

Jonathan added: “I wanted the book to be digestible, so I purposely kept it quite short. Hopefully it will be a good read for people and so far I’ve had good feedback.

“All through my career, I dealt with heavy cases, but the one that caught the most attention from the press was a case about a man killing a hedgehog while under the influence of a “legal high”.

“The amount of publicity was phenomenal!”

To request a copy of Mushroom Soup, email Jonathan at jonmathesond@gmail.com

