MARY-JANE DUNCAN: How could this happen? How can we help?

On this beautiful day in March, seriously, good work so far Spring 2022, I’m hesitant to write frivolously when there is so much sadness in the news.

Sometimes (always, actually) sharing stories reminds us of the kindness and love to be found in the world and is, in itself, a form of solace.

Folk far more informed and intelligent than me endeavour to bring you accurate information, while I am tasked with bringing you some mild-mannered chat. To provide you with some light entertainment (thankfully no frills or tassels required) and distract you from life’s stresses in just 700 words.

I am heartened, however, by the outpouring of outrage and love in equal amount, in the news.

This instant, real time world we live in, no longer allows brutes and bullies to stomp around the world hiding behind time itself.

Modern-day technology and our desire for constant access to updates has journalists scrambling to bring us the most up to date information. Sharing, globally, these atrocities and devastating human consequences in their wake.

Should we shield our children in some vain attempt to protect them from these horrors?

How to you tell a child?

Is that even possible anymore thanks to smart phones and social media? As parents, we try to ensure everything they have access to is age appropriate.

But what age is deemed suitable to inform your precious offspring real life monsters seemingly devoid of compassion, humanity or regret still exist in the 21st Century?

When the London riots were televised. When the Paris bombings were being reported. When the evening news informs us of the latest American school shooting.

We, as parents, always emphasise that for few people responsible for the mayhem, there would be hundreds more helping. Always look for the people who help. Always. Look. For. The. People. Who. Want. To. Help.

Our children have been raised in an emergency services household in a family proud to include police officers, paramedics, nurses, and firefighters.

Our kids have been involved with our collections for local foodbanks, delivering school meals throughout lockdown and will generally (hopefully) become decent citizens as a result.

Ask yourself, what can we do?

But how do you explain to a teenage girl, a narcissistic and cruel, leader of this ‘free world’ has decided to wage a war? Even after being warned not to.

No amount of educated, detailed history lesson can begin to justify these actions. Will we ever know the truth behind it? Doubtful. But do we actually need to know when there is no defence.

As the world watches, the most asked question (once we get past the initial WTAF?) should be – How can we help? What can we do?

We can stand back and admire the Ukrainian’s President stance. Be in awe of their people standing up to fight back. Listen to stories of heroism, sacrifice, and compassion. Ukrainian loss of life rather than surrender. Ukrainian compassion towards surrendered Russian soldiers, allowing them to call their mothers. Babies born as mothers flee to safety. Big businesses imposing sanctions.

Was I wrong to snort when I heard M&S are pulling out of Russia? I appreciate the sentiment but am not convinced a stall in the supply of Percy Pigs will show Putin who’s boss.

I can’t help feeling for the Russian civilians, also victims of war. Disgusted and ashamed by their country, helpless to protest through fear or arrest or worse.

All while the British Government has granted visas to 50 people. FIFTY!

‘I watch in horror and shame’

Well, it’s reported as 50 but our Home Secretary Priti Patel is contesting that as ‘absolutely inaccurate’ and it was, in fact, 300. Am disgusted.

President Zelensky made an emotional speech calling on Europe to prove its support by allowing it to join the EU. For Europe to prove that we are indeed Europeans. That life will win over death and light will win over darkness.

As a resident in a country that voted themselves out of the EU, I watch the news in horror and shame wondering how on earth it has come to this.

While these brave souls stand up for their right to live, I had a melt down because I turned on the wrong hob and stood cooking nothing for about 20 minutes. I’m going to be really p*ssed off if I get my sh*t together just as the world ends.

https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal