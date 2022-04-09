RAB MCNEIL: Earthlings and otters on my Lonely Shore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
RAB MCNEIL: Earthlings and otters on my Lonely Shore

By Rab McNeil
April 9 2022, 10.01am Updated: April 9 2022, 1.53pm
Rab's got rather used to his lonely shore.

Sometimes, I yearn to see another soul on the Lonely Shore. But if somebody does turn up, I think: ‘Who the hell is this and what do they want?’

Ach well, I’m only human. Allegedly.

When I took a mate on the Lonely Forest walk, he said: “One minute you’re complaining that you never see anybody, the next that there are too many.”

That was after we’d encountered three Earthlings.

Oh look! Footprints!

However, I had not “complained” about never seeing anybody. I’d merely remarked on it for the record.

My mate is a fellow journalist, so it’s no surprise that he twisted what I said.

One day, I became excited when I found footprints in the sand on the Lonely Shore. Fearlessly, I started following them. Then I realised they were mine. It was like that scene in Robinson Crusoe.

I loved that TV series when I was a boy, and now I’m living it. I haven’t yet found a Man Friday and suspect that, these days, I’d have to pay him the minimum wage. Quite rightly.

Signs of Other People

Sometimes, signs of Other People can be found, though: litter.

There are bags of it in a fairly inaccessible slope of woods above the shore. I say “inaccessible”, when I just mean a bit difficult for me to go up and remove. They’re quite big bags.

People turn up at the small parking area in camper vans above the Lonely Shore, look across the sea to the mountains, tell each other “This is beautiful”, then dump their rubbish down the wooded slope.

I should tell the cooncil to get it moved. Recently, volunteers put up a wee sign, asking folk not to drop litter.

Dangerous detritus

On the beach, I pick up bits of detritus, much of it accidental material from boats or creels, I suspect.

Frequently, there are strands of thin, blue rope, but also sometimes long pieces of tape (origin unknown) and sundry small items of coloured plastic (bits of toys or picnicware perhaps).

I take these back to the boot of my wee car, and put them out with the bins later.
In particular, I dislike the lengths of rope or tape because, washed back to sea, they might get eaten by something that should know better.

Some years ago, in the bay beside the Big Village, a dolphin turned up and died, with its insides full of such stuff.

The matter of the otter

I’m always looking out to sea for a dolphin, but might as well be searching for a unicorn.

The best I usually get is a heron, and even he gives me one look before giving an anguished squawk and getting the hell out of Dodge.

Further along the shore, I had my closest encounter with an otter. I was laying on a flat, upright slab of rock thinking great thoughts, and he ambled along without seeing me.

When he did, I stayed still and he or she, just a few feet away, just stood staring at me.

We continued like this for some time, until we both said “Aye” and went our separate ways.

He told his mate from the Otter Inquirer: “Getting crowded with Rabs round here.”

And his mate said: “You were complaining a minute ago that you never saw any Rabs.”

