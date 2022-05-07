BOOKS: How does the world look when it’s faced with The End of Men?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BOOKS: How does the world look when it’s faced with The End of Men?

By Nora McElhone
May 7 2022, 10.13am
Author and lawyer Christina Sweeney-Baird’s tale of a world-altering pandemic was eerily prescient but the writer was careful to separate her  imagined world and the reality of Covid-19.

London-based Christina (29) had always wanted to write and spent much of her childhood scribbling. She says that she worked on, “the beginnings of novels and essays all through my teens. I’ve also always journaled since I was eight; I have a chronological shelf of over 30 journals covering over 20 years.”

She penned her first novel while she was training to be a lawyer. “I never had an idea that was The One, I just wanted to know if I could write a novel and actually finish a piece of work. Then I had the idea for The End of Men and I knew it could really be something; I was so excited by the idea. What does the world look like without 90% of its men?”

Pandemic with a twist

End of Men takes the idea of a pandemic and adds an extra twist – what if the disease working its way through the population was more dangerous for men than women? As her novel was moving towards publication, the very real Covid situation was unfolding around the world, something that Christina found: “completely surreal at first, especially when there started to be reports that men were more likely to be affected by Covid than women.

“Although I tried to keep the book I had written and the experience of early 2020 compartmentalised for my own sanity. And I do think Covid is very different from The End of Men; the gender elements of the novel’s page change the world’s response so very quickly the book doesn’t resemble anything we’ve actually experienced.”

The End of Men by Christina Sweeney-Baird.Christina’s pandemic begins with a patient zero on the Isle of Bute, with much of the novel’s action centred on the city of Glasgow, a location that is close to her heart. “I wanted to ground the story in a place that’s familiar to me,” she explains. “I know Glasgow very well having grown up there and there’s a particular sensibility to Glaswegians that I wanted to write.

“The Glaswegian character, Dr Amanda Maclean, is funny, wry and no-nonsense. And I had gone on holiday to the Isle of Bute and been struck by how remote and beautiful it was. It seemed like such a juxtaposition: this awful plague starting in this place of natural beauty.”

Multiple voices

Rather than focussing on one viewpoint, Christina has chosen to tell the story through several different voices. “I think because of the breadth of the story. It’s such a huge question – what does the world look like without men? One narrator would inevitably limit the answer to one country and one person’s experience,” she says.

“I wanted to explore the global aspects of the story and also have different women and men’s perspectives: how would it change things if you were a doctor? A politician? A mother of two boys? A man stuck on a boat in Iceland?”

Christina says that she found the concept of building a fictional world based around women and their needs exciting. She was able to address everything from the small things like the, “phone too big for my hands to the huge concerns: Sexism in medicine and medical research which literally puts women’s lives at risk. The broken childcare system. Structural sexism and sexual harassment…”

Finding balance

Still continuing with her law career Christina says that she is enjoying the balance of writing and legal work so far.  “I’m working on my next novel, which I hope to complete (very!) soon. I think I’ll keep both going for now – as they say, if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it!”

The End of Men by Christina Sweeney-Baird, is out in paperback on May 12, published by Borough Press.

