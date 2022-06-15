5 ways a riser recliner chair can improve your quality of life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are several reasons why buying a riser recliner chair is a good idea. It’s not just about having somewhere to park yourself while watching your favourite TV show, choosing the right chair can significantly improve your quality of life.

Indeed, there are a number of health benefits to be enjoyed with a riser recliner chair. Plus, they come in a wide range of styles and sizes, so you are sure to find one that suits you and your home perfectly.

Owner of Linden Furniture in Dundee, Zoë Cram knows a thing or two about chairs. We spoke with her to establish the five key benefits of having a riser recliner chair in your home…

1. A recliner chair can significantly help with back issues

Sitting upright, at a 90-degree angle, for hours at a time is not just uncomfortable, it can actually lead to severe back pain.

Recliner chairs allow you to lean back in a way which is supportive and comfortable. If your back is slightly reclined, rather than the 90-degree angle many chairs are designed for, you are in a more relaxed position and your head is still supported.

A dual motor chair, which is a chair controlled by two separate motors – one for the backrest, and another for the footrest and riser function – opens out fully, providing the perfect supportive position to have a snooze.

Zoë says: “How many times have you fallen asleep in a conventional chair and awakened with a kink in your neck or back?

“A fully open dual motor recliner provides space for your back muscles to stretch and relax, creating a comfortable resting position. They are never a substitute for a bed, but they can be a big help when you want a quick nap.”

2. They help you to stand up and sit down

One of the most common reasons people buy a riser recliner chair is because they are a great help for those who have physical difficulty in getting in and out of a seat.

The riser action is what helps you stand up, and in reverse, sit down while providing support all the way.

Most rise and recline chairs provide a combination of forward and upward movement for the riser action. Some rise very high, almost to a standing position.

You can stop the operation at whatever level suits you and the speed of movement is very measured so that you feel in control all the time the chair is moving.

3. Riser chairs encourage you to move around

The idea behind the rise and lower operations is actually to encourage you to move around your home without having to wait for assistance.

“They offer some independence in your own home,” explains Zoë. “At the touch of a button you can stand up, or lower yourself down to a sitting position all by yourself.”

Sitting all day is bad for your circulation, can weaken your legs, and cause your hips to become stiff. If you can move around under your own steam, then having the ability to get in and out of your chair safely and confidently is a huge benefit.

4. Reclining chairs provide total comfort

Reclining chairs are designed to be extremely comfortable and supportive, no matter how long you are sitting for.

They are completely adjustable, allowing you to find the position that suits you best.

When the footrest section is fully raised the chair is helping the flow of blood through your legs whilst the back section is ideally set to hold you in a comfortable position for reading or watching TV.

Whether you want to raise your feet, recline your back, or both, a riser recliner chair adjusts to your preference.

5. You’ll find a size and style to suit your home

Because riser recliner chairs are designed to help you feel comfortable, and rise and sit down safely, they can come in a wide range of sizes and styles.

“To find the right size for you, the best thing to do is simply to sit in the chair,” Zoë advises. “You should check that your arms rest comfortably along the arms of the chair and that your feet touch the ground when your lower back is in contact with the lumbar section of the chair. There should also be support for the nape of your neck.

“All chairs feel slightly different due to filling and upholstering, so sitting in them really is the best test.”

Linden Furniture carries a selection of riser recliner chairs that are available in a very wide range of fabrics and leathers. The designs will fit into contemporary or traditional house settings, and the prices start at £779 (£649.17 excluding VAT for qualifying customers.)

For more information, or to view their impressive collection, visit the Linden Furniture website, call 01382 226622, or email office@lindenfurniture.co.uk.