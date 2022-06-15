Diesel at Fife garage dubbed ‘Scotland’s most expensive’ climbs over £2 per litre By Alasdair Clark June 15 2022, 1.27pm Updated: June 15 2022, 2.44pm 1 The price board at Bawbee Service Station on Tuesday. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Fuel prices jump by more than 1p per litre to new highs Competition watchdog to review fuel prices New record petrol prices hike pressure on Government to cut duty again UK economy contracts in April as costs crunch sends Covid recovery into reverse