Arbroath boss Dick Campbell reveals Derek McInnes discussion before signing ex-Aberdeen kid

By Scott Lorimer
June 15 2022, 1.39pm Updated: June 15 2022, 4.03pm
Derek McInnes and Dick Campbell.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has revealed he sought the advice of Derek McInnes before signing Kieran Shanks.

The 20-year-old forward joined the Lichties from Inverurie Locos at the beginning of the month.

Shanks is familiar to McInnes having worked his way up through the Aberdeen ranks as a youth, prior to his spell at the Highland League side.

McInnes advice on ex-Aberdeen kid

Although Campbell and McInnes went head-to-head in the Championship title race last season, the pair are good friends and it seems the Killie boss was only too happy to offer his opinion on the former Don to the Lichties boss.

“We haven’t got any rocket science philosophies,” Campbell said.

“We try to sign better players – but they are very difficult to find now, we have a good side.

Former Aberdeen youth Shanks moved to Inverurie Locos in 2020.
“I’ve knocked back more players than I’ve ever knocked back. I’m just not sure they are better than what I’ve got.

“Shanksy is an interesting one. I spoke to Derek McInnes about him. He has some goal-scoring record, albeit in the Highland League.”

Shanks was the Locos top-scorer last season with 21 goals in 35 appearances.

Campbell believes his new striker is a perfect fit for his team and believes the Arbroath fans will love him too. Especially since he was willing to cut his holiday short to sign for the Angus club.

Campbell believes Shanks can make the step up to the Championship.
“He’s 20 and dying to come,” he said.

“When I spoke to him he was so excited he had just arrived in Spain. He said ‘gaffer, I’ll come home tonight and sign tomorrow’.

“He was prepared to leave his holiday. He’s a big boy, quick, aggressive – the fans will love him.”

Potential recruits assessed over preseason

Meanwhile, Campbell is continuing to cast his eye over potential new recruits.

Pre-season training is already under way and the Lichties have invited a couple of players to their sessions in Perth.

More will arrive in the coming weeks, with those of particular interest set to potentially be given some game time in the upcoming friendly with Brechin on June 25.

“The parameters are all set,” Campbell said. “We’re sitting with 16 players, we need 21.

“There is still a wee bit to do. Whatever I do, I’m sure my chairman and directors will back me up in every way.

“There are players out there. We have two coming up next week in England.

“The following week we have another two. It takes time because it’s just the way contracts are now.”

