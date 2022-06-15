New recruit Lenny Wilson eyes Brechin City’s return to SPFL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

New recruit Lenny Wilson eyes Brechin City’s return to SPFL

By Callum Law
June 15 2022, 9.36am Updated: June 15 2022, 1.05pm
Brechin City new boy Lenny Wilson.
Brechin City new boy Lenny Wilson.

New recruit Lenny Wilson wants to help Brechin City return to the SPFL.

The goalkeeper has joined the Angus side after three years at Peterhead and is determined to have success at his new club.

Brechin were relegated to the Breedon Highland League last year and finished third in their first season in the division.

But, with the new season on the horizon, Wilson says the Glebe Park side are aiming for better.

“Historically Brechin are a big club who have been in the Championship and League One in recent times,” the 25-year-old told the Press & Journal.

“Initially the goalkeeping coach Iain Ross got in touch with me and we had a really good conversation.

“In the last three years I haven’t played as much as I would have liked and Brechin can offer more regular games, hopefully around 40 over the season.

“It was a difficult decision to leave Peterhead and drop down to the Highland League.

“But I see Brechin as an SPFL club that has found itself in the Highland League and, after speaking to the manager, it was a project I wanted to be part of.

“It’s a shared goal among the whole dressing room, and I think a realistic goal, to try to get promoted.

“We don’t want to be finishing second or third and, with the calibre of player we have, we feel we can win the league.

“That itself is a massive challenge for us and it’s something I’m really looking forward to being part of.”

Step back to go forward

During his time with Peterhead, Wilson didn’t manage to establish himself as the Blue Toon’s regular goalkeeper.

Although he’s stepped down two divisions to join Brechin, he believes the move will benefit him in the long-term.

Wilson added: “People will think it’s a step back, but I’m not looking at it as a one-year plan.

“I’m looking at the next four or five years and I think taking one step back could lead to two or three steps forward in the years to come.

Lenny Wilson, number one, celebrates with team-mates during his loan spell at Brora Rangers last season

“If I go and play 40 plus games for Brechin and have a good season, there’s no reason why returning to the SPFL wouldn’t be an option.

“It’s a chance for me to get a whole season under my belt, which will stand me in really good stead going forward.”

Wilson has some Highland League experience after a spell on loan at Brora Rangers last season, and said: “My time at Brora has helped me.

“There are quality players in the league and, although it’s a bit different to the SPFL, it’s still a very good standard across the league.”

Kevin Mackie outlines Brechin City ‘local heroes’ plan to win back SPFL status

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]