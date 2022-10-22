GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves

By Brian Cunningham
October 22 2022, 8.45am
Like me, I’d say those of you who kindly take the time  to read this really don’t need any excuse to buy a new plant for the garden. Or two.

I’ve found writing these weekly articles makes me consider gardening matters a lot more.  And to buying plants, I’m learning that, although I’ll dip my hands into Mrs C’s pockets at any time of year if I see the right plant, I’m more inclined to do so in spring and autumn time.

A calmer time

There’s a few reasons I do this. I find the summer months pretty manic with all there is to do out in the garden.

There’s keeping on top of the lawns, the weeds and the watering, tending to the veg in the plot and the tie-ing in and training of my dahlias, sweet peas and climbing roses.

Now is a good time to plant new plants.

I’m just not actively thinking about any new additions.

In spring and autumn, at the beginning and end of this peak season, I find the garden is functioning at a more gentler pace.

This means I’m a lot calmer and feel I have the time to pop into the garden centres or my local plant nursery to see what’s on offer.

One of the first things I learnt when I took up gardening is April, May, September and October are traditionally the ideal times in the gardening calendar for getting new plants into the ground.

Optimum conditions

There is the optimum amount of warmth and moisture in the soil for giving our new plantings the best possible conditions for good root growth, without us having to stress about whether we are watering them enough.

I’ve also found planting now can be a wee bit of a gamble. There is a risk we get a tough winter and our new treasures haven’t had enough time to get their feet in the ground and might not see it through to spring.

Therefore I generally like to do the bulk of my new buying and planting in the springtime but as we all know, life isn’t that simple.

If I were to see the right plant no matter what time of year, it wouldn’t stop me.

It’s a good time to browse the shelves at your local garden centre.

We gardeners are a resilient bunch and we can always find a a couple of tricks after planting.

Protection for your plants

One is to add a 7cm/ 2in layer of compost around the base of the plant which could help as an insulation layer to protect the roots.

If you are really precious then, during cold spells, you could always cover them with some horticultural fleece. This can raise the temperature underneath it by a couple of degrees,  enough to keep frost off the foliage.

There is lots to see on the display benches of garden centres just now. Pots for the front door as well as hanging baskets  and trays of colourful, seasonal bedding.

Pansies, cyclamen, daisies, polyanthus and ivy all go a long way to brighten up the grey days ahead.

Some colour to brighten up the greyer days.

I also find scanning the benches gives us an idea of what is looking good right now. On my latest visit to the garden centre I saw a fine presentation of Cotinus coggyria, maybe better known as the Smoke Bush.

It gets this title as, from August to September, it produces plumes of flowers that create an unusual smoky effect, which works brilliantly against early autumn’s crisp, blue sky mornings.

Autumn is all about foliage and this shrub won’t let us down over the next few weeks.

The large,  rounded, purple-red leaves colour a brilliant scarlet before they fall.

I already have a love and respect for trees which,  over the coming years, I want to learn more about. They will be a major focus of my gardening interest.

Consider the crab apple

If you only have the room for one tree then you couldn’t go wrong with a crab apple.

Depending on the variety  they can flower anytime from April through to June, giving us a spring show of white to dark pink flowers.

Being a cousin of our edible apples they go on to produce red, orange or yellow small fruits, suitable for making a jelly with. A good all- rounder tree, suitable for the smaller garden.

I was sorely tempted to pick up the variety ‘Rudolph’ of which there were a few specimens available. They were covered in crab apples, making me think this could be a good addition to my garden.

Saying that, it’s only October. I’m not sure I need any more reminding that Christmas is only nine weeks away.

