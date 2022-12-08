Struggling? Mental health help you need is just a text away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Struggling? Mental health help you need is just a text away

In partnership with NHS Fife
December 8 2022, 9.00am
A closeup of a mobile phone in use
The free SHOUT text message service is available, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It has been a challenging few years for us all – and perhaps more so, for young people – so the majority of us will be looking forward to a happy Christmas. But, for others, this time of year can be overwhelming as emotions are high.

If you suffer from mental health issues in Fife, then you might be interested to hear that  a new text message support service called SHOUT has been launched in Fife to help people who need some support. And, because all the discussions take place by text, they are discreet and can be accessed at any time.

All you need to do is text: FIFE to 85258 to get advice and support by text.

It can – and has – saved lives

Woman using mobile phone at train station
Message SHOUT to reach out for help.

SHOUT is a national service that has been helping, advising and being there for people since 2019. Recent figures have found that in three years, it has saved 126 people from taking their own life.

When Mary-Grace Burinski, senior health promotion officer suicide prevention at NHS Fife, heard about SHOUT and the latest statistics, she was keen to have this valuable service localised.

Mary-Grace, who was instrumental in bringing this valuable service to Fife, said: “SHOUT is a UK-wide provider of the service but we managed to access funding through Our Minds Matter to commission them to provide this local version of the service for Fife.

There are a range of services that are available and it’s important for us to let people know that there is support available. This is another option of support available that they can access.

“This is an opportunity to access support in a way that is meaningful for them.”

No problem is too small for SHOUT

Since the local mental health service launched in Fife on December 1, texts to this free service have been varied. Mary-Grace explained that because the service is text-based – and not over the phone or on a face-to-face meeting – it appeals to young people and it arrived at a vital time.

Mary-Grace added: “If young people are feeling a bit overwhelmed and need to talk, for some it can be much easier to type how you are feeling, rather than to say it.

This conversation happens on a format they are much more comfortable with.

“It can be about anything that is worrying you: from falling out with your pals at lunchtime or feeling overwhelmed and stressed about your prelims. It can even help if you are experiencing suicidal thinking, as volunteers are trained to respond to the situation and provide that kind of support.”

How does it work?

SHOUT number 85258 logo

If you, or someone you know, is finding this overwhelming or needs to reach out to someone, then the free SHOUT text message service is available, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including over the festive period. Here’s what happens:

  1. Text FIFE to 85258
  2. You will receive an immediate automated text reply
  3. Within 5-10 minutes you will be connected to a trained SHOUT volunteer who will be there for you (it will not be a ‘bot’)
  4. Share your issue or concerns with the volunteer by text
  5. Continue to have a discreet conversation by text with them
  6. Feel better or happier or calmer about your issue or concern

“A real person will be responding to your text message and the aim is to get you to a much calmer place. Whatever the issue is, the trained volunteer will encourage you to talk about that and help you work through it. By the end of the conversation you should come away feeling in a much better place,” explained Mary-Grace.

Text FIFE to 85258 if you feel you are not coping and need to reach out to someone. The text message service is completely FREE and can provide you with a discreet service that you can access anytime. Find out more about the SHOUT text service, just one of many ways NHS Fife is helping people who are struggling to cope.

Here are other services that may be able to help you.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

