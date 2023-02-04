Q&A: Getting to know Dunfermline author Shelley Tate as she releases her debut children’s book.

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline-based Shelley Tate has two young children and works as a pupil support assistant in a local high school. Her new book aims to spread the joy of reading for children and their grown-ups.

How important are books and reading to you?

A Reading stories with my kids are some of the best memories I have with them. There is something really lovely about getting cosy and opening a book and sharing that experience.

What was the last book you read?

It was a book called Raise Your Vibration by Kyle Gray.

What do you love most about writing for children?

I love how their minds are just open to anything. They see the world so differently from adults and it’s lovely to help that magic grow.

What is your own favourite reading memory?

Being at school, sitting on the carpet and feeling excited to hear the next chapter of the book you were reading that week.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Lying on a sunny beach, listening to the sea.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

I have not explored as much of Scotland as I probably should have but Uist in the Western Isles is definitely on my list.

What alternative career might you have chosen?

I currently work as a PSA in a high school and I love it.

Who inspires you?

Nearly every author I read.

Your house is on fire, what one item do you save?

My phone.

Last meal on earth?

Steak fajitas or steak and chips.

Dream dinner guests?

A Billy Connolly and Alan Carr so I can laugh all night, Gordon Ramsay, so he can cook and Adele – she seems like a good laugh and can give us a song at the end of the night.

First thing you’d do if you won £1million?

First class ticket to somewhere hot.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Surely has to be a four-day work week.

Favourite holiday destination?

Florida.

If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Anyone who knows me, will know this answer: It has to be spaghetti Bolognese.

What makes you happy?

Family

What makes you sad?

Seeing other people sad.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Maybe not love at first sight, but I do believe there are people that come into your life and there is this instant knowledge that you’re supposed to be together.

What was the first album you ever bought?

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory by Oasis

Best music to drive to?

Anything early 2000’s from my clubbing days.

What’s your favourite film?

It can depend on whether I want to cry or laugh but I do know all the words to Dirty Dancing.

What’s the most adventurous thing you have done?

This might just show how unadventurous I am but it would probably be parasailing.

If you could go back to any point in history, what would it be?

I am a hippy at heart so probably the 1970’s.

What do you do to unwind?

Sometimes it will be meditating in a cosy room surrounded by crystals and incense and sometimes it will be a family sized galaxy bar while watching Love Island.

Happiest memory?

When my son met his sister for the first time.

What or who are you proudest of?

My book. It was a labour of love and to see it printed and to hear the feedback has been really special.

Who do you admire most?

Authors like Julia Donaldson, J.K.Rowling, Roald Dahl and so many more. They all have such a unique and special way of telling their stories.

Any big plans for 2023?

I have written another story book so hopefully that will be released some time this year.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

There is a quote: ‘Everything is either a lesson or a blessing.’ As much as I cringe thinking about some of my choices in life, I really do feel that it shapes who you become and to change any part of those experiences would mean to change who I am right now. So I can honestly say I wouldn’t change anything.

Who would you like to thank?

My children, Cason and Summer and my husband Gary.

Incase I Haven’t Told You by Shelley Tate is available now, £7.60.