Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man By Amie Flett February 4 2023, 2.02pm Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Officers are appealing for information on a missing 57-year-old man from Fife. Ernest Nicolson was last seen at around 4.30pm on Friday in the Glen Nevis Drive area of Dunfermline. The 57-year-old has been described as 5ft 8in tall and bald. Police say he was last seen wearing a black cap or hood, a puffer style jacket and carrying a camouflage rucksack. Inspector Stuart Allan, of Glenrothes Police Station, said: “We are growing concerned for Ernest’s welfare and would appeal to anyone who knows where he is or who has seen him to contact us.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2658 of February 3. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home Q&A: Getting to know Dunfermline author Shelley Tate as she releases her debut children's… Pittenweem affordable housing plans could be approved despite fears for 'physical and mental health'… 3 Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind… Tayport man scores home run with club ambitions as Dundee-born US baseball star honoured Could bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking? Dundee and Fife council chiefs warn of tax rises and service cuts after 'inadequate'… 2 Firefighters tackle blaze behind shops in Kirkcaldy town centre Dunfermline park chosen as site of 'meaningful' memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal Fife home care user received wrong medication despite allergy warning Most Read 1 Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000 2 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 3 Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot 4 Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation 5 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 6 Probe as man found injured on Dundee street 7 Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat 8 Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch 9 Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street More from The Courier James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke… Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves… Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to… Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees… Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for… Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle… Best pictures from Dundee's 2023 Comic Con Editor's Picks Best pictures from Dundee’s 2023 Comic Con Pittenweem affordable housing plans could be approved despite fears for ‘physical and mental health’ of locals Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch Could bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking? Tayport man scores home run with club ambitions as Dundee-born US baseball star honoured Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals Sporting Centre of Excellence ambition Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry Firefighters tackle blaze behind shops in Kirkcaldy town centre Dundee and Fife council chiefs warn of tax rises and service cuts after ‘inadequate’ budget Most Commented 1 Pittenweem affordable housing plans could be approved despite fears for 'physical and mental health' of locals 2 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 3 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 4 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 5 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 6 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 7 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 8 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 9 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 10 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance