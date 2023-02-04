Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers are appealing for information on a missing 57-year-old man from Fife.

Ernest Nicolson was last seen at around 4.30pm on Friday in the Glen Nevis Drive area of Dunfermline.

The 57-year-old has been described as 5ft 8in tall and bald.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black cap or hood, a puffer style jacket and carrying a camouflage rucksack.

Inspector Stuart Allan, of Glenrothes Police Station, said: “We are growing concerned for Ernest’s welfare and would appeal to anyone who knows where he is or who has seen him to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2658 of February 3.