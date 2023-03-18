Paul Whitelaw: Karen Dunbar gets some grannies rapping in our TV critic’s pick of the programmes this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Paul Whitelaw: Karen Dunbar gets some grannies rapping in our TV critic’s pick of the programmes this week

By Paul Whitelaw
March 18 2023, 10.15am
Karen Dunbar's School of Rap. Image: BBC Scotland/Alan Peebles.
Karen Dunbar's School of Rap. Image: BBC Scotland/Alan Peebles.

Karen Dunbar’s School of Rap – Thursday, BBC Scotland, 10:30pm

Dunbar playfully admits in her intro that this sounds, on paper, like a terrible idea for a documentary: a comedian running a rap workshop for elderly grannies? The potential for embarrassment is immense. You know where this is going, folks, but of course it’s not embarrassing. On the contrary, it’s a touching exercise in which Dunbar and a friend from empowering community outreach initiative the Glasgow Girls Club encourage older working-class Scottish women to express themselves. The abiding lyrical themes are friendship, faith and family. Self-evidently lovely people, they reflect upon their losses while celebrating life’s treasures. In their modest way, these unlikely rappers are representing a generation whose voices are so often ignored. A delightful programme.

The Gold: The Inside Story – Monday, BBC One, 9pm

Chief Superintendent Brian Boyce, head of Scotland Yard’s task force investigating the Brink’s-Mat gold bullion robbery, at the Lambeth Magistrates’ Court. Image: PA Images/Alamy.

A companion piece to Neil Forsyth’s excellent dramatisation of the notorious Brink’s-Mat robbery, this documentary revolves around a fascinating interview with Detective Chief Superintendent Brian Boyce. He led the convoluted investigation, and this is the first time he’s spoken about it on camera. The programme exposes glaring loopholes in 1980s banking machinations. A lack of strict regulations with regards to money laundering coupled with fervent Thatcherite desires to rebuild London’s docklands laid the groundwork for the biggest gold bullion haul in history. Corrupt opportunism writ large; white and blue collar crimes working in tandem. A disastrous domino effect. If you haven’t caught up with The Gold, all six episodes are available on iPlayer. Watch this afterwards.

24 Hours in Police Custody: The Honeytrap Murder – Monday and Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm

A Luton man has been brutally murdered. He bled to death in the hallway of a block of flats. The police are baffled. What happened and why was he totally naked? A terribly bleak story unfolds. As usual, I recommend this sort of thing with a sensitive note of caution. 24 Hours in Police Custody is very well-made, it’s objectively better and more thoughtful than all of those rubbernecking ‘Woo! Bang! What a Grisly Crime!’ atrocities you sometimes stumble across in the nether regions of our TV schedules. But what are we left with when the closing credits roll? A gnawing sense of hopelessness. That’s my default setting, I’d rather it wasn’t compounded. Tastes may vary.

Imagine… Stephen Frears: Director for Hire – Monday, BBC One, 10:40pm

Stephen Frears pictured with Alan Yentob. Image: BBC Studios/Alex Kirkwood.

Stephen Frears is a talented British filmmaker who doesn’t reside in one particular genre. Highlights from his eclectic body of work include High Fidelity, My Beautiful Laundrette and The Queen. This profile follows Frears as he wanders ruminatively around Vienna while filming an ambitious drama for HBO. He’s dryly amusing and affable. Glowing tributes are gushed by associates such as Steve Coogan, Judi Dench, Hugh Grant, John Malkovich and Helen Mirren. As always with Imagine, you’ll have to grit your teeth and tolerate the buffoonish presence of host Alan Yentob. But after years of dogged practice I can assure you that it’s almost possible to blank him out. Imagine there’s no Yentob, it’s easy if you try…

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily – Tuesday, BBC One, 9pm

Anton and Giovanni enjoying their Adventures in Sicily. Image: BBC Studios.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice, for it is they, are the stars of this standard-issue sunny travelogue. Pernice was born and raised in Sicily, so he does at least possess some local knowledge and emotional attachments. His Panama hat-sporting Strictly pal is just along for the expenses-free ride. Both men merrily embrace their designated roles: Du Beke is the hapless Englishman abroad, while Pernice is the laidback expert. Scenic odd couple jollity ensues. These shows are contrived by their very nature, we’re essentially watching semi-scripted holiday videos, but I must admit that our guides do come across as actual friends. Their chemistry feels fundamentally warm and genuine.

Phoenix Rise – Friday, BBC Three, 7pm

The impressive young cast of Phoenix Rise: Billy (Alex Draper), Leila (Imogen Baker), Summer (Lauren Corah), Rani (Tara Webb), Darcy (Jayden Hanley) & Khaled (Krish Bassi). Image: BBC Studios/Sinking Ship/Gary Moyes.

Based around a fictional school in Coventry, this promising coming-of-age drama follows six teenage students as they re-enter the mainstream education system after being excluded. A likeable bunch played by an entirely natural cast of talented young actors, at first they don’t appear to have much in common beyond their shared situation. But gradually, close friendships start to form. Their fresh start is a significant experience, something they’ll never forget. Phoenix Rise is – if you’ll excuse the pun – textbook BBC Three, and I mean that in a positive way. A drama about, and primarily aimed at, young people, it’s empathetic and authentic. The target audience isn’t patronised. Grange Hill creator Phil Redmond would doubtless approve.

Locked Away: Our Autism Scandal – Friday, Channel 4, 7:30pm

The award-winning filmmaker Richard Butchins presents this Dispatches report about parents on the autism spectrum who are struggling within mental health units. Preview copies weren’t available, but it sounds stark. Butchins, who is autistic, allows his interviewees to tell their stories via secretly recorded videos. Many of them have been incarcerated for years in unsuitable wards and hospitals. The press release contains this quote from a young inpatient: “People need to speak out and so many voices are silenced. I feel like that’s my duty to do, not just for myself, but for others because it’s not going to change if… it’s not going to change if it’s not spoken about and we need to be heard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Dundee and The Law.
WALK THIS WAY: Morton Lochs in north-east Fife
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in…
Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The Scottish seafood 'en papiliotte' boasted a feast within. Image: The Ferryman's Inn
Restaurant review: Enjoy lunch with a view at The Ferryman's Inn on Loch Tay…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Mothers Day workers feature Picture shows; Embryologist Nicole Suttie, former UoD student. Birmingham Women's Hospital. Supplied by Nicole Suttie Date; Unknown
'My God, you made that': Midwife and embryologist reveal realities of their jobs ahead…
Dan Gillan crafts a 'Cherry Margarita' at The Adamson Bar. Image: DC Thomson
Gin tastings and cocktail making: The 5 events you need to book this St…
Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers. Image: Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers
Hooked on Freedom: Why the Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are heading for the…
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0041500 Isolated Heroes employee Ceris Duke and her wee girl Layla Edwards (6) play dress up at Isolated Heroes workshop and offices at the North Tay Centre in Dundee
'Inspirational' young Dundee mum up for business award after learning to sew 'to make…
One of the wonderful cabins at Outfield Farm. Image: Sean Mulholland.
Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse…
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker (James Manning/PA)
Gary Lineker returns to present BBC’s FA Cup coverage after impartiality row

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
11
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Sean Adarkwa celebrates his Arbroath equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS
Arbroath analysis: 18 season-defining seconds with 8 games left for Angus side to stay…
Wild Isles: Ellie Dimambro-Denson displays a moth to the camera high in the Cairngorms National Park as part of an ongoing insect monitoring project.
TELLYBOX: Two reminders of the BBC's role in our lives
Ex-RAF serviceman Davy Brown and dog Ness ready for their Spitfire sleep out at RAF Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy's Red Lichtie Spitfire…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Clarke Geddes author interview Picture shows; Clarke Geddes. na. Supplied by Clarke Geddes Date; 24/02/2023
Fifer and former Clash writer's debut novel compared to smash-hit Daisy Jones and the…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer grimaces after his side were beaten by Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee were 'unrecognisable' in last Partick Thistle clash says Gary Bowyer as he targets…
Charley the nappy-wearing peahen with Carlyn Cane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Watch as Charley the toast-loving Fife peahen enjoys a trip in a pram
Christopher Fowler.
Perth stalker draped chilling message across ex's windscreen
Ewan's Viewing. Spencer Matthews heads to Everest to try and find his brother Michael who disappeared 23 years ago. Disney. 2023.
TV review: Spencer Matthews’ Everest mission was tinged with heartbreak and uncomfortable questions
The Angus scheme is a Scottish first. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
58 passes and £50 spent: Shock figures around pioneering £150k free Angus bus travel…
Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex,
How a 'trailblazing' gift card scheme has earned £500k for Perth businesses

Editor's Picks

Most Commented