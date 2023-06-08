We all have a responsibility to protect from harm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

We all have a responsibility to protect from harm

Looking out for people and reporting incidents is everyone's business.

In partnership with Fife Council
A photo of a carer with elderly lady.

Scotland’s one million carers are invaluable, assisting our most vulnerable to stay safe. However, when it comes to identifying and reporting harm, we ALL have a responsibility.

This is something that Fife Council wants to promote by raising awareness of reporting harm amongst carers and members of the public. Think you or someone you know is at risk of harm? Call the Adult Support and Protection line on 01383 60 22 00.

Fife Council’s campaign, which aims to help adults and older people, is being backed by its Adult Support and Protection Committee. It is there to give guidance to professionals and the people of Fife. This includes carers and the vulnerable people they look after. The committee wants carers to feel confident about coming forward to report any issues or if they think someone is at risk.

An adult support and protection coordinator at Fife Council explained: “It can be extremely difficult for carers to report harm. They feel it may impact on their relationship with the potential at-risk person.

“We want to make sure that people have the correct information so that people can be kept as safe as possible. We also want to highlight the incredibly difficult work that our carers do.”

What is ‘harm’?

Harm is complex as there are various types, some are more obvious than others while others can be difficult to identify. Fife Council’s Adult Support and Protection Committee defines harm as “when another person’s conduct is causing (or is likely to cause) the adult to be harmed; or the adult is engaging (or is likely to engage) in conduct which causes (or is likely to cause) self-harm”. Harm can be deliberate or unintentional.

What does harm look like?

Neglect and acts of omission

Often easy to miss, adults who suffer neglect may not wash, dress or eat properly, which can worsen social isolation. Their home and surroundings may show signs related to neglect and their inability to look after themselves or their property.

A photo of an open purse and money in a elderly person's hand.
Someone you know could be at risk of financial harm.

Financial or material

If an elderly person is unsure of where their money goes, or gives money to people that concern you, it is a sign. They may be being taken advantage of financially. It can be as violent as being forced to withdraw money from a cash machine. Be sure to look for signs of manipulation, especially in those who are stressed with money or debts.

Psychological or emotional

You can usually spot this in someone who is being verbally bullied or who is involved with people who act antagonistically to them. This can also be applied to someone who is involved with people or groups who perpetrate illegal acts, especially if that person is hesitant to act or speak around them.

Physical

If someone has unexplained bruises or injuries that they won’t talk about or can’t explain, this is potentially a sign of physical abuse. Elderly adults can especially be at risk and so it is pertinent that all steps be taken to address any signs of injury.

Sexual

An adult suffering sexual harm in a relationship can find it difficult to talk about. If they are unwilling or upset to talk about their relationship this can be a sign of exploitation. Avoiding people or being intimidated around their partners or others can be a sign.

How else can I give an adult support and protection?

Below is a list of different types of harmful conduct:

  • conduct which causes physical harm
  • conduct which causes psychological harm, for example, causing fear, alarm or distress
  • unlawful conduct which appropriates or adversely affects property, rights or interests
  • financial harm, for example, theft, fraud, embezzlement or extortion
  • conduct which causes self-harm.

Why do we need to report harm?

A photo of an elderly man on the phone at his laptop.
Reporting harm is everyone’s responsibility.

In Scotland more than one million people play a valuable role in keeping vulnerable people safe as carers. Whether paid or unpaid, young or old, carers take on huge responsibilities for loved ones. Caring roles can sometimes be short-term or for a lifetime, depending on individual circumstances. It can be a very demanding role, but one that is also rewarding.

Fife Council’s adult support and protection coordinator is responsible for writing and reviewing adult support and protection guidance at Fife Council. He knows all about the positive impact Fife’s carers is having on the community. And, he says that everyone can have an impact, particularly when it comes to reporting harm.

He said: “Carers are in prime positions to spot abuse or harm. Fife Council wants to work in partnership with carers and other agencies to raise awareness of adult protection.

“We want to minimise harm in the community and help carers who suspect harm seek help and support, and become more confident about how they can report it.

“However, ultimately it is everyone’s business as we all have a responsibility to vulnerable members of society to report anything untoward.”

If you think you or someone you know in Fife is at risk of harm, call the adult support and protection line on 01383 60 22 00. In an emergency call 999. You can report incidents anonymously, if preferred. Find out more about how you can protect adults in Fife.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

The Duke of Sussex leaving the Rolls Buildings in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Caroline Flack’s mother voices support for Duke of Sussex in case against Mirror
Martin Clunes opposes plans for a permanent travellers’ site next to his home (PA)
Council probes traveller status of applicants in Martin Clunes planning row
Eoin O’Brien was tricked by a scam artist (De Warrenne Pictures/PA)
Actor tells how he was scammed by ‘con queen of Hollywood’
Stevie Wonder won an Oscar in 1984 (David Jensen/PA)
Cory Henry and BBC Proms to showcase Stevie Wonder’s music at Royal Albert Hall
Bryan Cranston has spoken about his plans for the future in an interview (Paola Kudacki)
Bryan Cranston on going to therapy with wife: We want to go the distance
The EX30 is Volvo’s newest EV
What is Volvo’s new EX30 going up against?
The fear of running out of charge has been cited as a key barrier to people switching to electric motoring (PA)
Ministers urged to close ‘gulf’ between electric vehicles and charge points
Sarah, Duchess of York (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York moved to tears by Eugenie’s baby name tribute
Pink during filming for the Graham Norton Show. She opened her UK tour in Bolton (Matt Crossick/PA)
Pink’s daughter sings on stage during UK opening night of Summer Carnival tour
All Uber Eats couriers will use zero emission vehicles by 2040, the company has announced (Alamy/PA)
All Uber Eats couriers to use zero emission vehicles by 2040