My Everyday Heirloom: ‘I’m learning golf in St Andrews with Grandma’s clubs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

My Everyday Heirloom: ‘I’m learning golf in St Andrews with Grandma’s clubs’

Living close to the home of golf, it's no surprise that Sophie Mifsud is learning to play. But rather than reach for a shiny new set of irons, she tells writer Nora McElhone, she has started her golfing journey with a familiar set of family clubs.

By Nora McElhone
Image shows Sophie Mifsud with her Everyday Heirloom Grandma's golf bag and clubs. Sophie is crouching beside the bag and smiling broadly.
Sophie Mifsud from St Andrews with her Golf bag and clubs which were handed down by her Grandma. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

When I took up golf this year it was with great delight that I was able to use my own set of clubs inherited from my late grandma – Beatrice Jean Rowbotham.

For as long as I can remember Grandma’s life revolved around golf – lady captain of her dear Sunningdale Ladies Golf Club twice times and once at Camberley Golf Club.

Image shows Sophie's Grandma Beatrice Jean Rowbotham. She is sitting on a bench at Sunningdale Golf Club and holding a white stick.
Beatrice Jean Rowbotham, Grandma to Sophie Mifsud pictured at Sunningdale Golf Club. Image: Sophie Mifsud.

I remember helping her to clean the silver before big competitions. Those were special days! In her 70s she would still book herself the odd lesson to work on her swing.

Grandma played on even after she was registered blind

As she got older she started to lose her sight, but continued to walk up the hill to the club most days for a few holes and always a cup of tea in the clubhouse.

Even when she lost almost all her vision and was registered blind at 90 she would still play a few holes with her close friends, who would spot for her,

Hence I inherited lots of bright yellow balls and a driver and 7 iron with guide stickers on them – that I now know to be illegal – but if that meant she could still be out on the course, then it was the perfect solution.

Image show's a close of of an old wood gold club with stickers that Sophie's Grandma used to help her play when her sight failed.
One of the clubs which were handed down from her Grandma and included ‘illegal’ guide stickers so that she could still enjoy the game even when she was registered blind. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She would have been 100 in 2022, but sadly passed away at 97, but she lived a healthy, full and happy life, creating memories for the whole family at her legendary Sunday lunches.

Grandma was the matriarch of a large family: three children, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. I never met my grandfather as he passed away the year before I was born, so it was always Grandma at the centre of the family.

Growing up in Ayrshire and Glasgow and holidaying in Gullane, where she learned to play golf with her brother Nicol, and visiting friends in Elie, golf was in my Grandma’s DNA.

Image shows Sophie Mifsud with the golf clubs and bag she inherited from her Grandma. Sophie is at St Andrews Links and is choosing a club from the bag.
Sophie Mifsud chooses carefully from among the clubs she inherited. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

So I feel especially lucky to be learning to play golf using her clubs  – even if I get smirks from the pros at their vintage and use the bag with no shoulder strap.

It makes me feel I might possibly be able to emulate her golfing prowess and hit the odd good shot!

Sophie lives in Fife with her family and fits golf lessons around family life, her passion for running, and travels with her job as a Europe Partnership Manager with Innovate UK.

Do you have an Everyday Heirloom that you still love to use? If so, please email Nora McElhone with details of your item and what it means to you.

More from Lifestyle

The new series of Big Brother begins on Sunday (ITV/PA)
Big Brother to welcome new batch of housemates as show returns after five years
Shilpa Shetty, left, and Davina McCall during the final of Celebrity Big Brother in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)
Big Brother’s most controversial moments over the years
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during their appearance on the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Angela Rippon on Strictly: I don’t want people to concentrate on my age
Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer scored the first 10 of the series (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Eddie Kadi scores first 10 with Men In Black-inspired street dance on Strictly
Amy Dowden appears on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)
Amy Dowden gives cancer update with surprise Strictly Come Dancing appearance
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during their appearance on the live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Angela Rippon channels Julie Andrews during movie week performance on Strictly
Martin Scorsese arrives for a screening of Killers Of The Flower Moon during the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Martin Scorsese ‘disappointed’ striking actors could not attend London premiere
Terence Davies (Ian West/PA)
British screenwriter and film director Terence Davies dies after ‘short illness’
21 Savage made his announcement about returning to London via social media (Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP)
Rapper 21 Savage plans London gig after being cleared to travel abroad from US
Actor John Cleese (Isabel Infantes/PA)
John Cleese struggles to secure guests for ‘woke’ conversations on GB News show