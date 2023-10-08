My Everyday Heirloom: ‘I’m learning golf in St Andrews with Grandma’s clubs’

When I took up golf this year it was with great delight that I was able to use my own set of clubs inherited from my late grandma – Beatrice Jean Rowbotham.

For as long as I can remember Grandma’s life revolved around golf – lady captain of her dear Sunningdale Ladies Golf Club twice times and once at Camberley Golf Club.

I remember helping her to clean the silver before big competitions. Those were special days! In her 70s she would still book herself the odd lesson to work on her swing.

Grandma played on even after she was registered blind

As she got older she started to lose her sight, but continued to walk up the hill to the club most days for a few holes and always a cup of tea in the clubhouse.

Even when she lost almost all her vision and was registered blind at 90 she would still play a few holes with her close friends, who would spot for her,

Hence I inherited lots of bright yellow balls and a driver and 7 iron with guide stickers on them – that I now know to be illegal – but if that meant she could still be out on the course, then it was the perfect solution.

She would have been 100 in 2022, but sadly passed away at 97, but she lived a healthy, full and happy life, creating memories for the whole family at her legendary Sunday lunches.

Grandma was the matriarch of a large family: three children, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. I never met my grandfather as he passed away the year before I was born, so it was always Grandma at the centre of the family.

Growing up in Ayrshire and Glasgow and holidaying in Gullane, where she learned to play golf with her brother Nicol, and visiting friends in Elie, golf was in my Grandma’s DNA.

So I feel especially lucky to be learning to play golf using her clubs – even if I get smirks from the pros at their vintage and use the bag with no shoulder strap.

It makes me feel I might possibly be able to emulate her golfing prowess and hit the odd good shot!

Sophie lives in Fife with her family and fits golf lessons around family life, her passion for running, and travels with her job as a Europe Partnership Manager with Innovate UK.

