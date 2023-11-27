Putting the Perth Local Gift Guide to the ultimate shopping test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Putting the Perth Local Gift Guide to the ultimate shopping test

If you're tired of scrolling through endless online shopping sites and want to discover a more affordable way to shop locally, then you're in the right place! 

In partnership with Perth Council Christmas
Christmas shopping in Perth is the ultimate destination to find unique and affordable gifts.
I recently came across an independent guide that claimed you could find 50 gifts for under £50 shopping in Perth so I decided to put it to the test on a Christmas shopping trip.

We might be living in the digital age, and don’t get me wrong, online shopping can be convenient when you can buy a whole new outfit from the comfort of your sofa. But you’ve got to admit, after a while this becomes a little soulless and can leave us craving some well-needed interaction and a change of scenery, especially near Christmas time!

If you’re fed up scrolling tirelessly through online shopping sites and want to discover a more affordable way to shop locally, Perth is the place for you.

I know it might seem like there are fewer options available locally compared to online but let me assure you that’s not the case when you’re shopping in Perth.

I recently came across an independent guide that claimed you could find 50 gifts for under £50 in Perth.

Intrigued and on the hunt for festive cheer, I decided to put this claim to the test and go Christmas shopping in Perth to see if it was really possible.

Finding the perfect gifts

My first stop was Precious Sparkle, a stunning boutique transformed into a Christmas wonderland filled with candles, fragrances, delicate clothes and jewellery. I intended to buy a Christmas gift for someone here and I wanted to buy it all, but I accidentally bought myself a present instead (oops!) and finally settled on cutest little gold necklace that goes with everything.

My beautiful wee necklace bought from Precious Sparkle.
If you’re looking for something unique, this is the place for you. It has something for everyone, with prices ranging from £2.50 to over £100. It carries stock from all over the globe, including Denmark, the Netherlands, France and further afield, so you’re sure to find something that stands out from the crowd. And let’s face it, no one wants to show up to the office Christmas party wearing the same thing as their colleague… the embarrassment is unimaginable.

Next, I headed to The Bean Shop, where I could have spent hours just taking in the delicious aroma of freshly ground coffee. This place has everything from all types of coffee and loose-leaf teas to charming little brew-related gifts and chocolates. I picked up a unique coffee blend that is absolutely delicious, and it was great to learn that you can order online for post/courier delivery or pickup from The Bean Shop, or you can just pop in and choose from the selection there.

My next stop was Craigdon Mountain Sports, where I was stunned by the sheer number of choices! I was on the hunt for a winter hat and gloves – living in Scotland you have to be prepared for all weathers – and I left with a lovely matching set. While I was there, I also hit the jackpot and found the perfect gift for my hard-to-buy-for brother – a stylish new jacket that I hope he’ll love (if he doesn’t read this before Christmas and ruin the surprise, that is!).

Time to refuel

By this time, I was starting to feel a bit tired, so I decided to take a break at Coffee and Things, a café with Italian Scottish heritage. It serves teas, coffees, soft drinks, infusion teas and Italian pastries, all of which are homemade and locally produced.
I enjoyed a tasty, infused tea that warmed me right up, and the friendly staff made me feel so welcome. This was the perfect place to relax and recharge before continuing on with my shopping adventure.

A cup of infusion tea from Beans and Things.
A cup of infusion tea from Coffee and Things.

Finishing off the day shopping in Perth

Finally, no Christmas is complete without a little tipple, so I made my way to Malts and Spirits. The selection was fantastic, with over 300 whiskies, 50 rums and 100 gins to choose from. It offers whisky and gin tastings and cocktail masterclasses, which would make the perfect gift for someone who has everything.

It sells whiskies ranging from £40 to £350, so there’s something for everyone. I’ll definitely be heading back there with my friends to learn the art of cocktail making!
All in all, it was a successful day of shopping. I met some great people, got my first taste of the holiday festivities, and had a wonderful day out. I managed to find many affordable gifts, and the local gift guide was spot on!

As it turns out, Perth truly has it all, from budget-friendly finds to high-end treasures, and it’s the perfect destination for a day of shopping.

If you’re looking to plan your Christmas shopping, be sure to check out the gift guide for yourself and plan your own perfect day out. 

 

