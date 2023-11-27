Putting the Perth Local Gift Guide to the ultimate shopping test

I recently came across an independent guide that claimed you could find 50 gifts for under £50 shopping in Perth so I decided to put it to the test on a Christmas shopping trip.

We might be living in the digital age, and don’t get me wrong, online shopping can be convenient when you can buy a whole new outfit from the comfort of your sofa. But you’ve got to admit, after a while this becomes a little soulless and can leave us craving some well-needed interaction and a change of scenery, especially near Christmas time!

If you’re fed up scrolling tirelessly through online shopping sites and want to discover a more affordable way to shop locally, Perth is the place for you.

I know it might seem like there are fewer options available locally compared to online but let me assure you that’s not the case when you’re shopping in Perth.

Intrigued and on the hunt for festive cheer, I decided to put this claim to the test and go Christmas shopping in Perth to see if it was really possible.

Finding the perfect gifts

My first stop was Precious Sparkle, a stunning boutique transformed into a Christmas wonderland filled with candles, fragrances, delicate clothes and jewellery. I intended to buy a Christmas gift for someone here and I wanted to buy it all, but I accidentally bought myself a present instead (oops!) and finally settled on cutest little gold necklace that goes with everything.

If you’re looking for something unique, this is the place for you. It has something for everyone, with prices ranging from £2.50 to over £100. It carries stock from all over the globe, including Denmark, the Netherlands, France and further afield, so you’re sure to find something that stands out from the crowd. And let’s face it, no one wants to show up to the office Christmas party wearing the same thing as their colleague… the embarrassment is unimaginable.

Next, I headed to The Bean Shop, where I could have spent hours just taking in the delicious aroma of freshly ground coffee. This place has everything from all types of coffee and loose-leaf teas to charming little brew-related gifts and chocolates. I picked up a unique coffee blend that is absolutely delicious, and it was great to learn that you can order online for post/courier delivery or pickup from The Bean Shop, or you can just pop in and choose from the selection there.

My next stop was Craigdon Mountain Sports, where I was stunned by the sheer number of choices! I was on the hunt for a winter hat and gloves – living in Scotland you have to be prepared for all weathers – and I left with a lovely matching set. While I was there, I also hit the jackpot and found the perfect gift for my hard-to-buy-for brother – a stylish new jacket that I hope he’ll love (if he doesn’t read this before Christmas and ruin the surprise, that is!).

Time to refuel

By this time, I was starting to feel a bit tired, so I decided to take a break at Coffee and Things, a café with Italian Scottish heritage. It serves teas, coffees, soft drinks, infusion teas and Italian pastries, all of which are homemade and locally produced.

I enjoyed a tasty, infused tea that warmed me right up, and the friendly staff made me feel so welcome. This was the perfect place to relax and recharge before continuing on with my shopping adventure.

Finishing off the day shopping in Perth

Finally, no Christmas is complete without a little tipple, so I made my way to Malts and Spirits. The selection was fantastic, with over 300 whiskies, 50 rums and 100 gins to choose from. It offers whisky and gin tastings and cocktail masterclasses, which would make the perfect gift for someone who has everything.

It sells whiskies ranging from £40 to £350, so there’s something for everyone. I’ll definitely be heading back there with my friends to learn the art of cocktail making!

All in all, it was a successful day of shopping. I met some great people, got my first taste of the holiday festivities, and had a wonderful day out. I managed to find many affordable gifts, and the local gift guide was spot on!

As it turns out, Perth truly has it all, from budget-friendly finds to high-end treasures, and it’s the perfect destination for a day of shopping.

If you’re looking to plan your Christmas shopping, be sure to check out the gift guide for yourself and plan your own perfect day out.