Inside the wedding venue that is Dundee’s best kept secret

The Weaving Shed provides the perfect backdrop to memorable weddings.

In partnership with The Weaving Shed
Couple getting married in The Weaving Shed
The Weaving Shed is a favourite with wedding industry insiders.

Looking for a wedding venue in Dundee? The Weaving Shed has an inclusive offering in a spacious and historic place in the city centre.

Choosing a wedding venue is one of the most important decisions you’re going to make as an engaged couple. It will set the tone for your ceremony and reception, dictating significant details such as how many guests you can invite or what you and your partner will be wearing.

In Dundee, there’s one place that wedded couples and wedding industry insiders have been raving about for several years now, one that has made for very unforgettable events.

A spacious, historic wedding venue in Dundee

The Weaving Shed hall
The venue is the perfect setting for functions.

It’s called The Weaving Shed. Located at Dundee’s Old Glamis Factory, it’s one of the city’s most historic buildings. In fact, it played an important role in the Arts and Crafts movement in the mid-19th century with its decorative textile designs and unique weaving techniques. You’ll see some of the pieces created at the factory displayed at the V&A Dundee.

The Weaving Shed is a spacious venue with three defined spaces. One can be used for your wedding ceremony. Another can be used as a cocktail and reception drinks area with an adjacent outdoor space. The main event space is for the wedding breakfast, music and dancing .

With its open industrial space and architecture, The Weaving Shed has all the charm of a barn style wedding and the convenience of a city centre location.

But it’s very flexible, making it the perfect venue for creative couples who have a specific vision for their special day. It can be dressed for any style or bespoke theme, whether you’re going for modern minimalist, rustic elegance, bohemian chic or vintage glamour. The possibilities at The Weaving Shed are endless; the limit is your imagination.

The Weaving Shed’s inclusive offering

Handcrafted table and chairs
The handcrafted tables and chairs are part of The Weaving Shed's unique charm.

However, if you need ideas to firm up your wedding aesthetic, The Weaving Shed has a selection of lighting, handcrafted tables, chairs, other pieces of furniture and accessories to provide inspiration.

Hamish Milne, owner of The Weaving Shed, says: “We have live edge tables and benches, Chesterfield sofas, different styles of sofas available for use. All included in the hire rate.”

“We’ve got two bars. One bar we use for reception drinks in one area of the venue, the other is the main event bar.

“So, it’s not just a bare bones hire and you don’t need to bring everything in. We’ve had couples that have come in, not done much in the way of décor, only bringing in flowers, table plans and place names. Compared to similar venues I’d say our offering is definitely enhanced.”

Hamish can also put you in touch with some fantastic suppliers who can give help, if needed, to style your wedding and who can help to dress the venue.

The Weaving Shed offers unique three day hire

Newly married couple walking between guests.
The venue's three-day hire policy means couples can relax and truly enjoy their big day.

Couples can also relax and take their time setting up for their wedding when they choose The Weaving Shed.

Hamish explains: “Our hire, we class as a three day hire. So, the Friday is generally set up day. Saturday is for the wedding and usually couples will come in on Sunday to take away any sort of props or personal effects, but we tell couples they’re more than welcome to leave this until the Monday.

“We don’t require a quick turnaround like some venues so there’s no pressure to be out of the venue quickly.”

In fact, the venue used to target just one wedding per month but now the calendar has opened up to accommodate more Saturday events.

The Weaving Shed accommodates other events and has a photography studio

Large party with guests raising their glasses.
With capacity for 220 guests, The Weaving Shed is perfect for any sort of party.

The venue can accommodate a total of 220 guests. This makes it perfect, not just for weddings, but for large events as well such as corporate parties.

“A local company held their 25th year anniversary party here last summer,” says Hamish.

The Weaving Shed also has a large photography studio, which has been used for portrait, editorial, advertising and promotional shoots, as well as music and other video production work.

Contact The Weaving Shed now to arrange a visit and see this unique wedding venue in Dundee for yourself.

