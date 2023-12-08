Stuck in a festive rut? 5 gift voucher ideas for Christmas 2023

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun. The turkey has been ordered, the tinsel is up, but under the tree is woefully bare. Don’t panic!

Gift vouchers are the perfect present for Christmas 2023.

And from luxury spas to delicious dining, there are lots of great local businesses offering gift vouchers. Here are five options to check out.

5 gift vouchers to buy for Christmas 2023

Admire Spa

Discover the ideal spa on the outskirts of Dundee at Admire in Piperdam

Admire at Piperdam is a hidden gem in the heart of idyllic Angus countryside, spanning over 500 acres of pristine natural beauty. With a peaceful location a short respite from the city centre, Admire Spa provides a tranquil escape for you to unwind, rejuvenate and savour the breathtaking views.

Indulge in an extensive array of therapeutic and revitalising face and body treatments, thoughtfully curated with premium products featuring all-natural, plant-based ingredients.

In addition, the spa offers beauty services that are designed to pamper and revitalise tired faces, hands and feet, leaving you feeling refreshed and looking your best in no time.

Choose from:

Massage and complementary therapies

Facial therapies

Body treatments

Mums-to-be treatments

Hand and feet treatments

Indulge in a wonderful spa experience, providing relaxation and rejuvenation, the perfect escape from your daily routine.

Learn more about the treatments and make a booking at Admire Spa.

Daisy Taker at Hotel Indigo

Set within the stylish Hotel Indigo Dundee, Daisy Tasker restaurant exudes an inviting blend of history and modernity. Named after the renowned former mill worker and activist, this dining gem pays homage to its namesake through a welcoming atmosphere and great Scottish dishes.

The menu showcases locally sourced ingredients crafted into firm favourites and exciting new combinations that celebrate Scotland’s rich gastronomic heritage. From sumptuous steaks to cherry glazed duck and monkfish salad, there is something for everyone on the menu.

With an ambiance that effortlessly marries industrial chic with contemporary comfort, it’s the perfect spot for guests new to the city, a romantic dinner during your Hotel Indigo stay or a special group celebration.

Book online for your next meal at Daisy Tasker restaurant.

Fisher’s Hotel

Give the gift of luxury this year at Fisher’s Hotel, Pitlochry’s newest four-star hotel. Recently awarded four stars from Visit Scotland this Autumn, the score reflects Fisher’s Hotel’s commitment to providing exceptional service, creating a memorable guest experience and upholding the high standards expected of a four-star hotel.

Gift vouchers are available for overnight stays, dinner in the Castle Restaurant and afternoon tea in the Garden Room. If you can’t make up your mind, there are monetary gift vouchers available which can be redeemed against any purchases at Fisher’s, whether that be on rooms, food or drinks, or any combination.

Fisher’s Hotel is the largest hotel in Pitlochry, boasting 139 bedrooms. The hotel has a great selection of restaurants and bars to whet your appetite. The Castle Restaurant is the main restaurant in the hotel, but there is also the Ballroom, Atholl Lounge and the Garden Room. Inside the hotel you will also find The Lounge, which is the hotel’s residents’ bar.

Adjacent to the hotel is the Coach House Bar where you will find a great selection of food and drinks, including Fisher’s award-winning authentic Italian pizza, served Fridays to Sundays. The bar regularly shows live sports on the TVs and hosts live entertainment at the weekends.

Book your stay or purchase a gift voucher for Fisher’s Hotel.

Stobo Castle

Stobo Castle is the ultimate escape where one can indulge in a luxurious haven, unwind and enjoy some of the finest hospitality and first class service that Scotland has to offer.

The lucky recipient can look forward to a well-deserved catch up with friends in beautiful surroundings, time alone to re-charge the batteries or a romantic break enjoying delicious cuisine and relaxing treatments.

Leave the choice to them with monetary vouchers from £50 or give a specific experience with a Spa Day voucher from £129. If a more inclusive treat is in order, short breaks are available from £209pppn including all meals and use of the world-class spa facilities.

Treat someone special who deserves to be pampered, give them a Stobo Castle gift voucher.

Ordering is quick and easy by calling or purchase a Stobo Castle gift voucher online.

Ardross Farm Shop

If you are looking for a gift for a person who has everything, then an Ardross Farm gift voucher is the perfect present.

Located in the beautiful East Neuk of Fife, award winning Ardross Farm is a showcase for delicious local food, including its own grass-fed beef, lamb and mutton, honey and freshly dug vegetables.

Its beautifully presented gift vouchers allow the recipient to choose from hundreds of local suppliers, browsing shelves packed with puddings, preserves, cheeses, pies, ready meals and so much more.

Vouchers can be redeemed against any of the fresh and luxurious products in the shop, the popular limited edition lamb boxes or even a tour of the farm. The Ardross Farm open day tour takes customers behind the scenes and onto the farm to see the animals grazing, into the fields to harvest vegetables and into the busy kitchen making pies, puddings and more.

Whether they’re a nature enthusiast, a food lover or just looking for an interesting day out, an Ardross Farm voucher is the perfect treat.

Learn more, plan a visit or even buy food and gifts online from Ardross Farm.