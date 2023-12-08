Stuck in a festive rut? 5 gift voucher ideas for Christmas 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Stuck in a festive rut? 5 gift voucher ideas for Christmas 2023

Vouchers are the perfect stocking stuffers and under-the-tree treasures.

Presented by local businesses
Woman carrying boxes of last minute Christmas shopping in Courier Country.
Don't panic! There's still time to find the perfect Christmas presents this year.

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun. The turkey has been ordered, the tinsel is up, but under the tree is woefully bare. Don’t panic!

Gift vouchers are the perfect present for Christmas 2023.

And from luxury spas to delicious dining, there are lots of great local businesses offering gift vouchers. Here are five options to check out.

5 gift vouchers to buy for Christmas 2023

Admire Spa

treatment room at Admire Spa in Piperdam
Give the gift of relaxation with a therapeutic and revitalising treatment from Admire Spa in Piperdam.

Discover the ideal spa on the outskirts of Dundee at Admire in Piperdam

Admire at Piperdam is a hidden gem in the heart of idyllic Angus countryside, spanning over 500 acres of pristine natural beauty. With a peaceful location a short respite from the city centre, Admire Spa provides a tranquil escape for you to unwind, rejuvenate and savour the breathtaking views.

Indulge in an extensive array of therapeutic and revitalising face and body treatments, thoughtfully curated with premium products featuring all-natural, plant-based ingredients.

In addition, the spa offers beauty services that are designed to pamper and revitalise tired faces, hands and feet, leaving you feeling refreshed and looking your best in no time.

Choose from:

  • Massage and complementary therapies
  • Facial therapies
  • Body treatments
  • Mums-to-be treatments
  • Hand and feet treatments

Indulge in a wonderful spa experience, providing relaxation and rejuvenation, the perfect escape from your daily routine.

Learn more about the treatments and make a booking at Admire Spa.

Daisy Taker at Hotel Indigo

Hotel Indigo plate of food with sauce poured on top.
Treat that special someone to a festive meal at Daisy Taker restaurant, set in the stylish Hotel Indigo.

Set within the stylish Hotel Indigo Dundee, Daisy Tasker restaurant exudes an inviting blend of history and modernity. Named after the renowned former mill worker and activist, this dining gem pays homage to its namesake through a welcoming atmosphere and great Scottish dishes.

The menu showcases locally sourced ingredients crafted into firm favourites and exciting new combinations that celebrate Scotland’s rich gastronomic heritage. From sumptuous steaks to cherry glazed duck and monkfish salad, there is something for everyone on the menu.

With an ambiance that effortlessly marries industrial chic with contemporary comfort, it’s the perfect spot for guests new to the city, a romantic dinner during your Hotel Indigo stay or a special group celebration.

Book online for your next meal at Daisy Tasker restaurant.

Fisher’s Hotel

Exterior of Fisher's hotel
Fancy a bit of luxury? Treat your loved ones to a stay at the four-star Fisher’s Hotel in Pitlochry.

Give the gift of luxury this year at Fisher’s Hotel, Pitlochry’s newest four-star hotel. Recently awarded four stars from Visit Scotland this Autumn, the score reflects Fisher’s Hotel’s commitment to providing exceptional service, creating a memorable guest experience and upholding the high standards expected of a four-star hotel.

Gift vouchers are available for overnight stays, dinner in the Castle Restaurant and afternoon tea in the Garden Room. If you can’t make up your mind, there are monetary gift vouchers available which can be redeemed against any purchases at Fisher’s, whether that be on rooms, food or drinks, or any combination.

Fisher’s Hotel is the largest hotel in Pitlochry, boasting 139 bedrooms. The hotel has a great selection of restaurants and bars to whet your appetite. The Castle Restaurant is the main restaurant in the hotel, but there is also the Ballroom, Atholl Lounge and the Garden Room. Inside the hotel you will also find The Lounge, which is the hotel’s residents’ bar.

Adjacent to the hotel is the Coach House Bar where you will find a great selection of food and drinks, including Fisher’s award-winning authentic Italian pizza, served Fridays to Sundays. The bar regularly shows live sports on the TVs and hosts live entertainment at the weekends.

Book your stay or purchase a gift voucher for Fisher’s Hotel.

Stobo Castle

Swimming pool at the spa at Stobo Castle
Treat someone special to a gift voucher for Stobo Castle.

Stobo Castle is the ultimate escape where one can indulge in a luxurious haven, unwind and enjoy some of the finest hospitality and first class service that Scotland has to offer.

The lucky recipient can look forward to a well-deserved catch up with friends in beautiful surroundings, time alone to re-charge the batteries or a romantic break enjoying delicious cuisine and relaxing treatments.

Leave the choice to them with monetary vouchers from £50 or give a specific experience with a Spa Day voucher from £129. If a more inclusive treat is in order, short breaks are available from £209pppn including all meals and use of the world-class spa facilities.

Treat someone special who deserves to be pampered, give them a Stobo Castle gift voucher.

Ordering is quick and easy by calling or purchase a Stobo Castle gift voucher online.

Ardross Farm Shop

A card saying Happy Christmas from Ardross Farm shop.
Ardross Farm shop has premium and locally-sourced delicious local food as well as vouchers – a perfect indulgent gift for the foodie in your life.

If you are looking for a gift for a person who has everything, then an Ardross Farm gift voucher is the perfect present.

Located in the beautiful East Neuk of Fife, award winning Ardross Farm is a showcase for delicious local food, including its own grass-fed beef, lamb and mutton, honey and freshly dug vegetables.

Its beautifully presented gift vouchers allow the recipient to choose from hundreds of local suppliers, browsing shelves packed with puddings, preserves, cheeses, pies, ready meals and so much more.

Vouchers can be redeemed against any of the fresh and luxurious products in the shop, the popular limited edition lamb boxes or even a tour of the farm. The Ardross Farm open day tour takes customers behind the scenes and onto the farm to see the animals grazing, into the fields to harvest vegetables and into the busy kitchen making pies, puddings and more.

Whether they’re a nature enthusiast, a food lover or just looking for an interesting day out, an Ardross Farm voucher is the perfect treat.

Learn more, plan a visit or even buy food and gifts online from Ardross Farm.

