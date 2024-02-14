Street style: What are Dundee couples wearing this Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day, whether you love it or hate it, is a great excuse to get dressed up.

And this week, plenty of people in Dundee are stepping out in style to celebrate.

So, we spoke to four stylish couples to find out what they really think about their partners’ style.

Yvonne Learmonch, 67, and Richard, 66

What do you do for a living?

Yvonne: I’m a part-time retail assistant.

Richard: I’m retired.

How did you meet and how long have you been together for?

Yvonne: We worked together at a bank and we have been together for over 30 years.

What are you both wearing?

Yvonne: My jumper is from New Look, the trousers and from Marks & Spencer, and the boots are from Mostyns McKenzie in Broughty Ferry.

Richard: My shirt is from Marks & Spencer, my jacket is from Matalan and the shoes are also from Mostyns McKenzie.

What item of clothing would you consider a fashion ‘ick’ on a first date?

Yvonne: Grey jogging bottoms.

Richard: Denim shorts over tights.

What is your favourite thing about your partner’s style?

Yvonne: He always dresses nice and smart – smart casual.

Richard: She always dresses smart smart, she won’t even answer the door without a face of make up on!

Ian O’Neill, 32, and Linzi Peters, 28

What do you do for a living?

Ian: I work as a machine operator in Forfar.

Linzi: I work in HR at Dundee University.

How did you meet and how long have you been together for?

Ian: We met through mutual friends at a skate park.

Linzi: That was about two years ago.

What item of clothing would you consider a fashion ‘ick’ on a first date?

Ian: Shoes without socks. I hate that.

Linzi: When they are wearing super low-rise jeans with half their pants hanging out.

What is your favourite thing about your partner’s style?

Ian: I like that she doesn’t care about what people think – she just wears what she likes and what feels comfortable.

Linzi: I like that he tries new things. He used to wear a lot of grey, but he wears more colour now. I think I’ve rubbed off on him!

Camilla Wondrak, 24, and Dominic Allan, 26

What do you do for a living?

Dominic: I work at Cambo Gardens, near St Andrews.

Camilla: I am a student at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD).

How did you meet and how long have you been together for?

Dominic: We met about a week ago on a dating app.

Camilla: This is our fourth date.

What are you both wearing?

Dominic: It’s all from charity shops – I just got this fleece today actually! But the New Balance trainers were a gift from a friend.

Camilla: Everything I’m wearing is from charity shops as well.

What item of clothing would you consider a fashion ‘ick’ on a first date?

Dominic: A North Face puffer jacket.

Camilla: Skinny jeans.

What is your favourite thing about your partner’s style?

Dominic: I like that she wears little knitted accessories that she made herself.

Camilla: I like that he kind of throws outfits together but they make sense, look good on him and are colourful.

Sam Macintosh, 22, and Katie Mills, 23

What do you do for a living?

Katie: I am a waitress in a pub.

Sam: I work in a cafe.

How did you meet and how long have you been together for?

Katie: We met at college in 2020.

Sam: We were friends for a long time but became a couple in 2021.

What are you both wearing?

Katie: My jacket is from Primark, the hoodie is rom Primark, the leggings are from Myprotein and the shoes are New Balance.

Sam: My hoodie is from Obey, the cargos are from Asos and the shoes are New Balance.

What item of clothing would you consider a fashion ‘ick’ on a first date?

Katie: I hate black socks with white trainers.

Sam: I’m not a fan of branded stuff and big labels.

What is your favourite thing about your partner’s style?

Katie: I like when he wears sporty casual clothes.

Sam: I like it when she wears tank tops and cargo pants – kind of boho style and looks like she is going to the beach.

Check out more of our street style articles here.