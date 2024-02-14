Dundee City Council accused of ‘moving goalposts’ in student accommodation planning row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council accused of ‘moving goalposts’ in student accommodation planning row

Proposals to build a five-storey building on land at Douglas Street were unanimously approved by councillors on Monday.

By Laura Devlin
Douglas Street student accommodation plans. Image: CAG Architects.
Dundee City Council has been accused of “moving the goalposts” of planning requirements after approving new student accommodation despite local objections.

Proposals to build a five-storey building of 98 studio apartments on land at Douglas Street were unanimously approved by councillors on Monday.

Council chiefs had recommended the planning committee approve the application despite it not fully complying with the local authority’s own development plan.

Officials said the proposals would help meet the demand for student accommodation in the city, as well as regenerating a “vacant” site.

But Tristan Button, who runs Dundee Music Studios located nearby, says the local authority are undermining their own Blackness Business Place Plan – developed in 2019 to stimulate commercial interest in the area.

Under this framework, flats and live-work units are only to be supported “above ground level” to support a “healthy level of desirable economic development space”.

The Douglas Street student accommodation plans, however, does propose residential accommodation within the ground floor.

“If you look at the report (which went before the planning committee), they have used a lot of big words to skirt around their own polices”, Mr Button said.

“The Blackness Business Place Plan is a council document and it’s taken someone from the local authority a lot of effort to go around it.

“To me, it feels like they are able to do what they want. They’ve written this big plan, they all these legal procedures and they are able to circumvent that.

“It seems the whole procedure is pointless – they are moving the goalposts.”

The approved Douglas Street proposal will see an existing warehouse demolished to make way for the accommodation.

However, Mr Button believes this will be detrimental to attracting businesses to the area, saying many start-ups began life in the building before moving on to bigger, higher-rent properties.

He added: “This is what we should be encouraging but instead we are knocking it down and building a block of flats.”

