11 magical waterfalls to visit in Tayside and Fife

Our guide to the most magnificent waterfalls in Tayside and Fife.

Woman photographing the Black Spout Waterfall near Pitlochry.
Woman photographing the Black Spout Waterfall near Pitlochry.
By Isla Glen

Tayside and Fife are home to some of the most spectacular waterfalls in Scotland.

Dramatic cascades and picturesque falls make for a peaceful retreat or a stunning photograph.

We’ve rounded up 11 of the best to visit in Courier Country.

1) Reekie Linn, Alyth

The Reekie Linn waterfall on the River Isla.

Located on the River Isla, just north of Alyth, Reekie Linn is one of the region’s finest.

Translating to “the smoking pool”, the attraction is a pair of linked falls – with respective drops of 6m and 18m – that merge to create a single drop of 24m, sending up a fine mist, hence the name.

Visitors can make use of a car park on the north side of the Bridge of Craigisla, which is only a 10 minute walk to the viewing area.

2) Falls of Bruar, Blair Atholl

Falls of Bruar near Blair Atholl.

Described as one of Highland Perthshire’s most beautiful walks, the Falls of Bruar have been welcoming tourists and locals alike for hundreds of years.

Even Scotland’s most famous poet Robert Burns was in awe of the cascades during his 1787 visit and penned a poem in its honour.

The House of Bruar offers car parking and there is a steep path to follow.

3) Starley Burn Falls, Fife Coastal Path

On the coastal path between Aberdour and Burntisland is the Starley Burn Falls.

This cascade, surrounded by trees, is from the Starley Burn and dribbles over mossy rocks. Due to lime-rich water, the stones have an interesting coating.

Parking is available at Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour and in Burntisland.

4) Falls of Acharn, near Kenmore

Falls of Acharn.

In the setting of a woodland gorge, the Falls of Acharn trail also give you tremendous views of Loch Tay.

To view the towering waterfall, you have to go through Hermit’s Cave which was constructed by Victorians.

Parking is available in the village of Acharn by a signpost for the walk.

5) The Black Spout, Pitlochry

Another impressive Perthshire waterfall is the Black Spout, located in Pitlochry.

A platform gives the best views of the 60m cascade and surrounding trees.

There is a Black Spout Wood car park near Pitlochry Filling Station but the waterfall is easily accessed on foot from Pitlochry town centre.

6) Maspie Den Waterfalls, Falkland

Silky waterfall in Maspie Den.

Fife’s most recognisable waterfalls are at Maspie Den on the Falkland Estate.

On this route, there are several waterfalls from the small Little Yad to the main attraction.

There is a path behind the big waterfall, meaning you can stand just behind the cascade.

Parking is available at the Falkland Centre for Stewardship.

7) Glen Vale Waterfalls, Lomond Hills

The Lomond Hills Regional Park is home to gorgeous landscapes, great trails and some striking waterfalls.

The Glen Vale Waterfalls can be found on the Glen Vale trail, which is also a scenic walk.

Nearby, John Knox’s Pulpit stands at the top of Glen Vale and has a small waterfall which is also worth a visit.

There is parking at Glenvale Car Park, which is close to the start of the path.

8) Falls of Unich, near Glen Esk

Falls of Unich. Image: Alan Rowan

Follow the track along the shores of Loch Lee, turn off for a footbridge and you will come to the breathtaking Falls of Unich.

This waterfall requires a hike, but has a number of scenic and dramatic things to see along the way.

As a bonus, continue following the path to see the Falls of Damff.

There is a car park at Invermark at the end of the public road in Glen Esk

9) Kemback Waterfall, near Cupar

The waterfall cascades down a rock face in Kemback.

Kemback Waterfall is one of the easiest on this list to get to and is viewable from the road.

After rainfall, when the fall is in full spate, this cascade is both captivating and picturesque.

Parking is available at Kemback Community Hall.

10) Arbirlot Falls, near Arbroath

The Falls at Arbirlot.

In the village of Arbirlot, near Arbroath, is a gorgeous waterfall that makes up part of the Elliot Water.

It’s a popular site for wild swimmers and dookers, as well as those in search of scenic sights.

The waterfall is part of the Arbirlot Natural Trail, a four mile walk along the old Angus railway line from Elliot to Arbirlot.

There is a small car park at Elliot, just off the A92. Parking is also available nearer the waterfall.

11) Rumbling Bridge Falls, Kinross-shire

Rumbling Bridge Gorge. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

The Rumbling Bridge gorge is home to several small waterfalls in the River Devon.

This walk is a hidden gem, with several paths leading to different viewing points, all under the shelter of a magnificent woodland.

There is a layby at Rumbling Bridge with space for five vehicles.

Conversation