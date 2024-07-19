Has yarnbombing hit your village? Meet the Largo ladies crocheting postbox toppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Has yarnbombing hit your village? Meet the Largo ladies crocheting postbox toppers

Postbox toppers have popped up all over the country. We take a closer look at the woolly works of art in Lower Largo and beyond.

Image shows: three members of the Largo Yarnbombing Lassies, standing by a post box with one of their creations, 'Finn the pirate'.
Ahoy there! Pirate Finn is one of the latest creations from Largo YarnBombing Lassies. (left to right) Theresa Taylor, Karen Nicholson and Stephie Hendrie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Nora McElhone

A cute lighthouse scene, pirate Finn and a tribute to 100 years of the RNLI are among postbox toppers popping up around Largo.

Largo YarnBombing Lassies have made it their mission to introduce crocheted characters to their villages.

Their seaside-themed postbox toppers have caught the eye of locals and tourists in Upper and Lower Largo and Lundin Links.

We caught up with some of the members in Lundin Links to learn more about the craze.

Image shows: A crocheted and knitted post box topper in Lower Largo. The topper features a member of the RNLI wearing a lifejacket on a base with life rings and seagulls.
A postbox celebrating 100 years of the RNLI at The Aurrie in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Stephie Hendrie started the group with fellow wool-craft enthusiasts in and around Fife’s south coast.

An ebullient native of France and former French teacher, Stephie has lived in Fife for five years, after 35 years in London.

She says: “I learned to crochet and to knit as a way to keep my grey cells active!

“Now I have mastered them, I find it very relaxing. There is nothing more satisfying than finishing a project and feeling proud of your achievement.”

Image shows: YarnBomber Stephanie Hendrie crocheting outside her home in Lundin Links. Stephie is wearing sunglasses and a blue flowery blouse and is holding up her work.
Stephie Hendrie from Largo YarnBombing Lassies shows off her crochet skills at home in Lundin Links. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Stephie and other members of the yarnbombing group helped create hundreds of crocheted and knitted poppies displayed in Lundin Links to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion in 2021.

After the success of that project, she says: “We decided that it would be nice to create a yarnbombing group to cheer the villages of Lundin Links and Upper and Lower Largo.

“It had been a tough time with Covid so it was nice to cheer everyone.”

A topper for all seasons

Stephie and her fellow stitchers create postbox toppers and other displays throughout the year.

“We have done toppers for the Queen’s Jubilee, Burn’s Night, Christmas and Hallowe’en,” explains fellow YarnBombing Lassie Karen Nicholson.

But the main focus is their summer collection. Themes always pay tribute to the community’s seaside location and heritage.

Image shows: The bridge in Lower Largo decorated with knitted and crocheted seaside motifs. Local group Largo Yarnbombing Lassies have decorated the bridge with representations of a lighthouse, mermaid and other knitted sea-creatures.
The knitted mural adorns the bridge in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Nearly all of the wool used is donated.

“We need to use acrylic wool to make the toppers,” says Stephie, “so that it isn’t affected by the wind and rain and the colours stay vibrant.”

Other types of wool donated to the group are knitted into hats for premature babies at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital or warm items for distribution through homeless charities.

Toppers from previous displays are often repurposed.

Postbox toppers are a labour of love

That might mean that a starfish or a seagull reappears in a new design or bases are reused for next year’s toppers.

Nothing goes to waste. Which is just as well given the hours of work that go into making these mini works of art.

“Actually, I don’t want to quantify that,” says Stephie. “We all put a lot of time, hours and hours, into making the toppers.”

Image shows: A post box topper in Lundin Links, featuring a crocheted treasure chest and a knitted pirate.
The Pirate Finn post box topper in Lundin Links. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Planning for the summer season usually starts in January. The ladies decide on a theme then share out the tasks.

The pirate topper pictured above is a case in point. The sea base has been reused, while the treasure chest was crocheted and adorned by Stephie.

Theresa Taylor knitted the pirate figure, who she nicknamed Finn after her grandson.

All of the women are modest in the face of praise for their own work and overflowing with enthusiasm for the creations of their fellow yarnbombers.

At the end of the day, they are all clearly delighted to be part of a great team.

“We enjoy each other’s company,” says Hilary Smeaton. “And the tea and cake of course!”

Happy faces when people find the toppers

For Stephie, the joy of people’s reactions to the toppers helps to make the effort worthwhile.

“I love seeing the happy faces when adults and children discover them. And the upbeat and positive comments are so encouraging,” she enthuses.

Image shows: A post box topper in Lower Largo. There is a knitted and crocheted lighthouse scene attached to a post box in. The topper includes colourful starfish and other seaside motifs.
The lighthouse scene adding a pop of colour to the postbox at Station Road in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Another group member, who in the true spirit of the yarnbombing concept prefers to stay under the radar, agrees.

“Knowing that others find pleasure in what we produce is rewarding,” she says.

“I enjoy the collaboration, working with others, finding solutions and ultimately completing each product whilst our heads are full of ideas for future projects.

“It is very time consuming to create the displays, but it is something we all enjoy.”

Great team of postbox topper makers

For all the members of the group, the therapeutic nature of knitting and crochet and the chance to share ideas and techniques are hugely important.

“We all have a lot of pattern books,” says Karen, “or we can look up ideas on the internet; we are a good team.”

“One member is very aware of colours,” adds Theresa, “she’ll tell us if it clashes! We’ve all got our talents.”

Topper thefts

The one downside has been a few thefts over recent months.

It is heart-breaking to put so much time and effort into creating the toppers then have them disappear into the night. Disappearing toppers has been an issue in other areas of Scotland.

At Easter, two beautiful toppers went missing and the group have had parts of their displays taken.

“The community have been really great in looking out for the thieves, but so far we have never caught any culprits,” says Theresa.

Image shows: A post box topper. The post box in Upper Largo has been adorned with an Easter Scene including chicks, flowers and bunting which spells out Happy Easter.
The Easter topper stolen from Upper Largo earlier this year. Image: Supplied by Stephanie Hendrie.

Practical considerations for the Largo YarnBombing Lassies include how to fix their creations to postboxes, which come in more shapes and sizes than you might think.

The group doesn’t need permission to attach the toppers as long as they don’t obstruct access to the box or cover collection information.

In fact, Theresa says the toppers are very popular with postal workers.

“There is a Facebook group,” says Theresa, “where they show off the postbox toppers on their routes. I think there is a bit of rivalry among the drivers across the country!”

A close view of RNLI Celebration post box topper at The Aurrie in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A close-up view of the RNLI celebration postbox topper at The Aurrie in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Picking the best topper like choosing a favourite child!

The Largo YarnBombing Lassies use their work to raise funds and awareness for local and national charities, including the Poppy Appeal and Levenmouth Foodbank.

“We try to embellish the community but also to give back,” explains Stephie.

With so many toppers in storage or on display in Upper and Lower Largo and Lundin Links, I wonder whether Stephie has a favourite?

“I couldn’t possibly choose,” she protests, “we put so much love into them that it would be like choosing your favourite child!”

For other members, the poignancy of the poppy displays will always tug at the heartstrings.

One says: “The poppy displays for Remembrance will always be the ones which have most significance for me, especially remembering family members over the generations and a son who all served in various conflicts and came home safe.”

Conversation