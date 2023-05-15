Arbroath gran who uses knitting as grief therapy left devastated as post box topper disappears for second time

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Arbroath gran says she cried all day after a woolly topper she knitted for a post box in the town was removed for the second time in a week.

Anne Baillie says her knitting is her “go-to” therapy to help cope with the loss of her son and grandson.

The 64-year-old spent two weeks making the topper for the post box in the town’s Abbeygate, which has now vanished.

The Easter-themed topper includes chicks, rabbits and eggs but it was removed for the second time this weekend.

Anne: ‘This is vandalism’

Shop worker Anne said: “It took me two weeks to make and was made for all the children and people of Arbroath to enjoy, and to cheer folk up on a dreary day.

“So many people, including children, have told me how much they loved it and how it really brightened the area up.”

The topper first disappeared last Thursday but was discovered by a colleague at the Round O car park in the town.

Anne said: “It was a bit grubby but all in once piece so I put it back on the post box again.

“Then I discovered on Sunday that it had disappeared again.

“My husband spent hours looking for it but so far we haven’t found it.

“I don’t know why someone had to do this. It’s sheer vandalism and I don’t understand it.

“Knitting is my therapy when I get down and can’t think straight or have other horrendous thoughts.

“This has knocked me for six and I’m even having trouble sleeping.”

Anne’s son, Liam, died aged 43, two and a half years ago, after his own mental health battle.

He had struggled since the death of his baby son in 2012.

Anne says she has always knitted but said it became her saviour during lockdown and following the death of her son.

She is now a member of Arbroath’s Woolly Workers whose spectacular knitting brightens up the town.

“I just sent off for piles of wool and I have been knitting ever since,” Anne said.

“I’ve started a new topper now – it’s called Marvin and Friends and shows seagulls stealing a fish supper.

“I hope this and the rest of our Woolly Workers stuff stays intact. We all put our hearts into our work and it’s not right that people want to destroy this.

“I hope the people of Arbroath come together to find out who is doing this.”