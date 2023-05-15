Arbroath gran who uses knitting as grief therapy left devastated as post box topper disappears for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath gran who uses knitting as grief therapy left devastated as post box topper disappears for second time

Anne Baillie knits to help with her mental health following the death of her son.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Anne Baillie is devastated that her topper has gone missing for a second time. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An Arbroath gran says she cried all day after a woolly topper she knitted for a post box in the town was removed for the second time in a week.

Anne Baillie says her knitting is her “go-to” therapy to help cope with the loss of her son and grandson.

The 64-year-old spent two weeks making the topper for the post box in the town’s Abbeygate, which has now vanished.

The Easter-themed topper includes chicks, rabbits and eggs but it was removed for the second time this weekend.

Anne: ‘This is vandalism’

Shop worker Anne said: “It took me two weeks to make and was made for all the children and people of Arbroath to enjoy, and to cheer folk up on a dreary day.

“So many people, including children, have told me how much they loved it and how it really brightened the area up.”

The missing topper. Image: Anne Baillie

The topper first disappeared last Thursday but was discovered by a colleague at the Round O car park in the town.

Anne said: “It was a bit grubby but all in once piece so I put it back on the post box again.

“Then I discovered on Sunday that it had disappeared again.

“My husband spent hours looking for it but so far we haven’t found it.

Anne Baillie Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I don’t know why someone had to do this. It’s sheer vandalism and I don’t understand it.

“Knitting is my therapy when I get down and can’t think straight or have other horrendous thoughts.

“This has knocked me for six and I’m even having trouble sleeping.”

‘Knitting is my therapy’ says creator of stolen Arbroath topper

Anne’s son, Liam, died aged 43, two and a half years ago, after his own mental health battle.

He had struggled since the death of his baby son in 2012.

Anne says she has always knitted but said it became her saviour during lockdown and following the death of her son.

Anne with her son Liam. Image: Anne Baillie

She is now a member of Arbroath’s Woolly Workers whose spectacular knitting brightens up the town.

“I just sent off for piles of wool and I have been knitting ever since,” Anne said.

“I’ve started a new topper now – it’s called Marvin and Friends and shows seagulls stealing a fish supper.

“I hope this and the rest of our Woolly Workers stuff stays intact. We all put our hearts into our work and it’s not right that people want to destroy this.

“I hope the people of Arbroath come together to find out who is doing this.”

