Home News Angus & The Mearns

Lunan Bay fly-tippers tear along beach in front of shocked walkers before spoiling Angus beauty spot

A 4x4 type vehicle was seen on Lunan Bay beach on Sunday shortly before rubbish, including part of a car engine, was found on the shore.

By Graham Brown
The fly-tippers drove miles along Lunan Bay beach. Image: Lunan Bay Communities Partnership

Fly-tippers were spotted tearing across a Tayside beach in a 4×4 before dumping their rubbish on the sands.

Shocked visitors saw the vehicle drive miles up and down Lunan Bay on Sunday afternoon.

And locals who set up Scotland’s first community-led coastal ranger service there discovered an unwelcome calling card beside the dunes.

Rubbish, including the oily head of a car engine, was found on the shore after the car left the beauty spot.

Car scrap was dumped by the fly-tippers. Image: Lunan Bay Communities Partnership

Lunan Bay Communities Partnership reported the incident to Police Scotland and Angus Council.

But the beach isn’t council-owned so hopes of the fly-tippers being tracked down are slim.

Despite those responsible leaving an Amazon parcel box with a Dundee name and address on it among their rubbish.

Year-round popularity

Lunan Bay is a favourite destination all-year round with families and dog-walkers.

Its popularity soars when the mercury rises, with thousands heading there.

Past problems with fly-tipping, wild camping and inconsiderate parking led to the partnership being set up.

Jillian McEwan of LBCP said the latest incident is an unwelcome start to the main summer season.

“It’s highlighted two issues of criminality – driving on the beach, which is illegal without permission, and then dumping the contents of their car,” she said.

Lunan Bay looking north from Redcastle. Image: Paul Tomkins/VisitScotland

The vehicle got onto the south side of the beach on a track past Redcastle.

It ignored signs indicating it is a private road and illegal to drive on the beach.

“They have then come down onto the beach, driven across the mouth of the river and then all the way up to the caves at the top of Lunan Bay, which is about one-and-a-half miles,” she said.

Vehicle seen by beachgoers

“It was an older black jeep-style vehicle and it’s been seen by three different people.

“But it was too far away for them to get a registration number.

“We’re sure the rubbish has come from it – the head of the engine is a heavy part so why would anyone walk along the beach to dump it.

“They’ve powered through the estuary and taken a risk by doing that.

“There are remnants of the posts from the old fishing nets which they probably wouldn’t have known were there.

“None of the landowners gave permission and there were no other vehicles on the beach that day so we’re pretty sure this was the one responsible.

The fly-tippers dumper their rubbish towards the north end of Lunan Bay. Supplied by Lunan Bay Communities Partnership

“It’s actually the second incident in a week where a vehicle went onto the beach from the north side,” Jillian revealed.

“We’re thinking we may have to put a physical barrier in – people just ignore signs.

“It’s the usual issue of a small minority spoiling it for everyone else who enjoys visiting Lunan Bay.

“People come here because it’s a sanctuary.

“They don’t expect to have to worry about a car driving behind them up the beach.”

Ranger service success

The partnership previously set up a successful ranger scheme, but funding has dried up.

“It was really successful and a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes to try and reinstate it.

“It was clear the ranger project was working well.

“Visitors also appreciated the ranger being there, and many of the problems can be addressed by education people about looking after Lunan Bay.

“But this person came down with mission – to drive on the beach and dump their rubbish.”

