Monifieth trishaw service affords the elderly and less able ‘joy, freedom and adventure’

Two elderly ladies are grinning from ear to ear.

With the wind in their hair and the sun on their faces, all thoughts of being cooped up inside are long forgotten.

The ladies – Pat Terry and Sandra Howarth – glide along Monifieth seafront on a trishaw, pedalled and powered by a volunteer pilot.

They agree that cycling – or at least the sensation of cycling – is about joy, freedom and adventure.

And those things can be pretty hard to come by if you’re in a care home or sheltered housing.

The trishaw outing is run by the charity Cycling Without Age Monifieth, with volunteers helping the elderly, or those less able, to get outdoors and into the fresh air.

The group has fundraised enough money to buy two special trishaws – battery-powered, pedal-operated bikes.

Monifieth chapter captain Pauline Cameron set up the group with colleague Gail Hill before Covid hit and says the ambition is to combat isolation and connect people.

Pauline, who works for Monifieth Befrienders, was inspired to set up the service after realising vast numbers of people in the community had little or no social contact and could go for days without speaking to a soul.

Smiles are guaranteed

“If you’re in a care home, you don’t really go anywhere – some people can find it a bit boring,” she muses.

“But getting out in a trishaw is quite an experience. It’s free, fun, friendly and safe. Smiles are guaranteed!

“We’ve taken out the elderly, disabled, those with restricted mobility. and sometimes those with dementia, or people who are just, quite simply, lonely.

“We’ve also taken out younger people with Down’s syndrome or cerebral palsy.”

Trips go at a slow place, allowing passengers to enjoy the views and chat to people – and pat friendly dogs – along the way.

They typically last about 45 minutes and follow the traffic-free coastal path heading in the direction of Broughty Ferry.

Riding on a trishaw affords great freedom

The service is always on the hunt for volunteers. The more they have, the more often they can take passengers for a whirl.

“It’s a social experience – for everyone,” says Pauline.

“Being out in the trishaw – being out in the community – is such an exhilarating experience for so many people. It gives a real sense of freedom.

“We just had a 101-year-old lady who’s nearly blind out with us. Despite her limited vision, she enjoyed the feel of the sea breeze in her hair and the rhythmic sounds of the sea in her ears.

“Our pilot, Barbara, was a great tour guide, describing the sights along the way.

“We also just had a lady who celebrated her 94th birthday. She was in her element!”

Helping to combat isolation

Pauline’s colleague Gail Hill has been, and continues to be, instrumental in getting funding for the trishaws which cost around £8,500 each.

She describes the service as an “amazing thing”.

“People who’re isolated from the community don’t get out often,” she laments.

“It’s so lovely when walkers stop and chat and put wee dogs on people’s knees.”

The service currently caters for three care homes in Monifieth and one in the Ferry.

Gail hopes more people will become aware of the service and get on board.

“The difficulty can be getting people to pick up the phone and tell us they’d like to come out with us,” she says.

“So we’re keen to get the word out that we want to take you! It doesn’t matter whether you’re on your own or with a friend. Just come along and see how you enjoy it!”

Trishaw training

Anyone wondering if it’s a risky thing to do should fear not. All volunteer trishaw pilots must undergo training, and they’re verified by Disclosure Scotland.

The training doesn’t take long – maybe a few hours, tops – but it’s important that pilots master the various functions of the trishaw and learn how to properly load passengers on and off.

“It takes a wee while and they need to practice changing gears, going uphill, doing three point turns and so on,” says Gail. “And there’s a wee assessment at the end of it.”

Volunteer pilot Vivien Scott can’t speak highly enough of the service.

“When we were out a few days ago and reached Barnhill Rock Garden, we met a lady with her two charming young granddaughters on scooters.” she elaborates.

“The ladies on the trishaw were thrilled to meet the little girls, with one of them showing off her string of beads.

Admiring the poppies

“They were intrigued by the strange new sculpture near the Rock Garden, and loved the Broughty Ferry dolphins statue.

“The poppies were out in bloom all along the Blue Seaway and were much admired.

“They also loved seeing swans feeding on the shoreline and looking across to Tentsmuir Forest.”

Retired teacher Elma Cathro, 92, was a passenger on a ride last month. Her daughter, Elizabeth Shaw, says the experience “surpassed all her expectations”.

“She’s really looking forward to her next trishaw journey. I too had a great day with my mother, seeing her so happy and enjoying being at the beachfront.

“It’s fantastic to see so many great volunteers giving up their time to give people such a good, happy day.”

Engaging and entertaining

Sandra Howarth, 90, found her trip “very jolly, engaging and entertaining”. The retired nurse has no relatives in the area so getting out on the trishaws is a real highlight of her week.

Sheltered house resident Pat Terry, 86, feels the same. “I’ve only been here three months and can’t walk too far thanks to various disabilities,” she explains.

“I was asked what I wanted to do; did I want to join the choir, and so on.

“But when I heard about the trishaws, I thought it sounded great. And it is! It’s an ideal way to explore the coast and meet friendly people and dogs.”

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, passengers are wrapped in cosy blankets and a waterproof cover protects them from wind and rain.

Trishaw trips are free for anyone, but donations are appreciated. Pilots are all fully trained and verified by Disclosure Scotland.