My Kirkcaldy: Surfer Mitch on his love for Fife’s Lang Toun

The Scottish Surfer Scott 'Mitch' Mitchell loves living in Kirkcaldy so much he has re-christened it Calicaldy, reflecting its coastal location and great opportunities for an outdoor lifestyle.

Image shows: Scott 'Mitch' Mitchell standing on the promenade in his adopted home town of Kirckaldy. Scott is wearing a lumberjack-style shirt and smiling at the camera. He has a beard.
Mitch loves Kirkcaldy's beach front, especially when the surf is up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Scott Mitchell is well known on social media as The Scottish Surfer. He told The Courier why Kirkcaldy is a great base for surf lovers.

Former soldier Scott Mitchell, 42, or Mitch as he is better known, thought his surfing days were over when he was posted to Kirkcaldy in 2019.

He fell in love with catching waves when he took part in an adventure training course in Cornwall just after his second tour of Afghanistan in 2013.

“We surfed on the last day and I was hooked, it really got me big and took over my life, everything became about surfing,” says Mitch.

“At that time I was based in North Yorkshire which has a huge surf demographic, I didn’t even know you could surf in Scotland.”

Can you really surf in Kirkcaldy?

Mitch jokingly refers to Kirkcaldy as Calicaldy in a nod to the Californian surf scene. He says he was as surprised as anyone when he discovered great waves in his new home.

“I was taking the long way to my office and went along the prom,” he explains. “Where I discovered beautiful, shoulder-high waves.

“I shot home and grabbed a board and wetsuit. When I got back there were two other surfers in the water who told me the place got surf a handful of times a year at best.”

The waves he caught that day led him to buy a seafront apartment in Kirkcaldy. It’s a decision he hasn’t regretted for a minute. “I have already had two surfs this week in some chunky, world-class surf,” he beams.

Image shows: a scenic view of the Kirkcaldy waterfront in December.
Mitch feels that the view along the beach at Kirkcaldy Esplanade is underrated. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The dad of two grew up in Kilmarnock. He has been living with Crohn’s disease for 10 years and that led to a recent medical discharge from the army. He served for 22 years, completing two Afghan tours.

Fife’s Lang Toun is an underrated location

Mitch believes that he has found a great place to live. “Kirkcaldy has so much to offer,” he says.

“I feel it’s a very underrated spot, especially if you are a fan of the outdoors. It has something to please everyone, from coastal paths and trails to the sea itself.”

Best Kirkcaldy coffee stop?

So where does The Scottish Surfer head to warm after a session in the North Sea?

“Well, I have a beach view flat, so there’s literally no place like home. I can watch over the surf and mind-surf waves for days.”

If he needs a winter warmer away from his flat? “There is a really cool little coffee shop on the seafront called Merchants House Cafe, which I do like.”

Image shows: The Scottish Surfer, Scott Mitchell, outside his favourite coffee stop, Merchant's House Coffee in Kirkcaldy.
Mitch grabs a hot drink from his favourite coffee shop in Kirkcaldy, Merchants House Cafe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Best Kirkcaldy beaches?

It’s all about the beach for Mitch, when he’s out and about with family and friends the father of two says: “I am the stereotype of a surfer, my first port of call will always be at the beach, Seafield or Pathhead is where I’ll be!”

If the waves aren’t good there, he will happily jump in the car and head for nearby St Andrews or down to Pease Bay. He is also excited about the new Lost Shore Surf Resort on the other side of the Forth.

Image shows: Scott Mitchell who lives in Kirkcaldy at the new Lost Shore surf resort near Edinburgh.
Mitch at the new Lost Shore surf resort in Newbridge.

“It is the world’s first inland surf resort and Europe’s largest wave pool. In the six weeks or so it has been open my own surfing improvements have been incredible,” he enthuses.

With over 21,000 followers on his Scottish Surfer Instagram account and a successful podcast called The UK Surf Show, Mitch is no stranger to the world of social media.

Making waves on social media

What’s the secret to his success? “I don’t really think it’s the posts,” he says, modestly. “I hope it’s the honest way in which I present myself.

“I’ve never been shy about being a distinctly average surfer, or talking about my own perceived barriers to progression or even irrational fears in the water,” he points out.

“I’m not sure why but people didn’t really talk about that.”

Mitch feels that his experience of real life-threatening situations in Afghanistan means that, “I have no issue in saying a wave is above my comfort zone or if I have a fear of drowning.”

Image shows: a participant in the Red Bull Up the Mast competition in Fife. The person has fallen off the mast and is in mid-air, trying to a Saltire at the end of the mast.
Mitch compered The Red Bull Up the Mast Challenge at St Andrews Harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

His online presence had led to opportunities such as compering the Red Bull Up the Mast competition in St Andrews last year. “I’d never done anything like that before but I know I can talk!” he laughs.

“It was a fantastic experience but I didn’t actually have a go, which I hugely regret. I can’t stand cold water,” he says, admitting that is slightly crazy for a Scottish Surfer.

