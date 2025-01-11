Firm founded by retired Fife grandad nets multi-million-pound investment for cancer fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Firm founded by retired Fife grandad nets multi-million-pound investment for cancer fight

Pulzar, created by St Andrews Pharmaceutical Technology Limited, uses low energy radio waves to rapidly increase antibody cell production.

By Kirsten Johnson
Bill Henry
SAPT founder, Dr Bill Henry, wants to aid cancer research. Image: Bill Henry

A Fife biotech firm inspired by Scotland’s great inventors has been awarded a multimillion-pound investment to develop a new tool that could aid the worldwide cancer fight.

Pulzar, created by St Andrews Pharmaceutical Technology Limited, uses low energy radio waves to rapidly increase cell protein production.

Working with cancer specialists at Dundee University, the firm discovered the technology was also able to increase yields of monoclonal antibodies, used in a range of lifesaving immunotherapy treatments.

Not only would the technology ensure growing demand for the treatment is met, it could reduce production costs.

Multi-million pound backing for Fife tech

SAPT founder Bill Henry, a graduate of Abertay University, utilised almost 50 years’ of experience gained in the research and pharmaceutical industries to create the patented technology.

Amazingly, the grandfather-of-two, started the business after retiring – but admits he wasn’t ready to hang up his lab coat.

Pulzar gained the backing of two prominent bio-pharmaceutical investors this month, which will move forward with further testing and development, with the hope the technology could soon be utilised globally.

One of the investors, San Francisco-based Claes Glassell, has been named the new chairman of SAPT. The other investor wishes to remain anonymous.

Mr Henry, 69, who has a PHD from Edinburgh University, founded SAPT in 2020 after “retiring”.

Inspired by Scotland’s great inventors

The grandfather-of-two, who was born in Wormit, hopes Pulzar will be “a real Scottish success story”, following in the footsteps of great scientists such as James Clerk Maxwell, who discovered electromagnetic radiation, Alexander Fleming, who discovered penicillin and James Watt, the man behind the steam engine.

He said: “The use of monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders is growing quickly across the globe – so much so there is a lack of capacity in the market and people are missing out on vital treatment.

“My discovery that pulsing low energy, harmless radiowaves into biological cell cultures increases protein production and yields could make a difference.

“If you pulse a particular frequency, the cells think there has been an injury and they need to repair and go into high protein production – which can give up to 50% more product.

Dundee School of Medicine building
SAPT has worked closely with Dundee University School of Medicine at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The US investors think this could eventually be worth billions and with their significant investment we can move forward. We have some promising results and are keen to get more evidence.”

SAPT, who work closely with The Antibody Company in Motherwell, also hopes to further explore Pulzar’s possibilities as a direct cancer treatment.

Bill added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Claes as chairman of the company and know his vast experience and contacts together with the substantial funding will greatly accelerate our growth over the next 12 months.”

Claes said: “This is one of the most exciting technologies to emerge in many years.

“Pulzar has the potential to be adopted industry wide in the production of Monoclonal Antibodies. This will allow a significant increase in capacity without the need for capital expenditure. I am thrilled to be a part of bringing Pulzar to the market.”

More from Business

J&D Wilkie's former Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?
Tribe Yarns founder Milli Abrams, 48, is training to row solo across the Atlantic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pittenweem knitter Milli Abrams will be smallest woman in World's Toughest Row
J&D Wilkie's textile factories have operated in the heart of Kirrie for more than 150 years. Image: Rob McLaren/ DC Thomson
Angus town's shock and anger over historic Kirriemuir textile firm's Dundee move
2
The vast Wilkie premises at Marywell Brae, Kirriemuir. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Major employer Wilkie to close Angus factories and move to Dundee
Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb, owners of the Abernethy Nook. Image: Supplied
Abernethy Nook owners on taking over the former Clootie McToot cafe
The former BHS Store in Stirling. is for sale
Stirling city centre BHS building sold for knock-down price at auction
The Last Tram in Lochee. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Dundee pub owner selling venue at 'huge discount' after 40 years
The Pizza Hut takeaway on Cowane Street in Stirling
Stirling Pizza Hut franchisee eyes 'significant investment' in city after unit put up for…
Louis King outside the former Simply Solutions premises Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife boss of liquidated finance firm defends new payments venture Intellipay
Angus Grill and Larder announces closure
Restaurant next to A90 near Brechin shuts leaving customers 'devastated'
8

Conversation