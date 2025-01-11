VIDEO: Glenfarg beavers make way for controversial Scottish Water upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Glenfarg beavers make way for controversial Scottish Water upgrade

The beavers' lodges and dams were in the way of a multi-million-pound expansion of the Glenfarg Water Treatment Works.

By Morag Lindsay

A family of beavers has been moved from a Kinross-shire reservoir as part of a controversial Scottish Water expansion.

The water company is spending millions on upgrading its Glenfarg Water Treatment Works.

And as part of the preparations it has successfully relocated the resident beavers to the Cairngorms National Park.

The animals had built their dams and lodges next to the Glenfarg works.

They are thought to have made their way up the Farg from the River Earn.

And their presence was one of the reasons locals had objected to the Scottish Water expansion.

View of Glenfarg water treatment works.
The beavers arrived via the river beside Scottish Water’s Glenfarg reservoir. Image: Scottish Water.

The firm consulted experts at the Beaver Trust before capturing them in traps baited with food.

They were then transported to Five Sisters Zoo, for health screening.

Once they were deemed fit and ready for release, they were taken to their new home, chosen by the Cairngorm National Park Authority.

Scottish Water documented the process in a video on its YouTube channel.

Beaver in shallow water
Beavers were hunted to extinction in Scotland four centuries ago. Image: Beaver Trust.

Martin McIlvaney, Scottish Water’s Senior Project Manager, says the move is a signal of the company’s commitment to delivering the project.

“This achievement enables us to move forward with the upgrades at Glenfarg Water Treatment Works, knowing that the beavers are flourishing in their new habitat,” he said.

Glenfarg beavers move is ‘win-win’

The Scottish Water plant at East Blair, a mile or two outside Glenfarg, supplies drinking water to 179,000 people across Kinross-shire and Fife.

It was built in 1984. And bosses say the improvements are needed to boost the resilience of the public water supply.

The plans include a new pumping station and pipes, a new backwash tank and chlorine contact tank and associated buildings.

Sign for Scottish Water Glenfarg, at entrance to site.
The beavers were moved from Scottish Water’s Glenfarg base. Image: DC Thomson.

Dozens of people in and around Glenfarg objected to the planning application.

Residents raised fears for congestion and road safety during the construction phase, as well as the impact on wildlife.

The Cairngorms National Park is in the process of establishing a wild population of beavers in the River Spey catchment.

It recently celebrated the arrival of the first wild-born beavers in Scotland in 400 years.

A Beaver Trust spokesperson said: “Relocating beavers to habitats where they can thrive without causing damage is a win-win for both wildlife and the community.”

Conversation