Dundee locals’ horror at Romanian grooming gang operating ‘in plain sight’ on city streets

A Romanian grooming gang operated “in plain sight” for more than a year on Dundee streets, according to locals.

Properties across the city were used to sexually exploit 10 vulnerable women.

Marian Mircea Cumpanasoiu, 37, Christian Urlateanu, 41, Alexandra Bugonea, 34, Remus Stan, 34, and Catalin Dobre, 44, were convicted following a six-week trial.

Those working near the addresses – where women were raped, abused and trafficked into prostitution – are shocked at what emerged at the High Court in Glasgow this week and recognised several of the predators from their mugshots.

Properties on Castle Street, Perth Road, Meadowside and Gellatly Street were used between 2021 and 2022.

‘Shock’ at Castle Street operation

One local said: “We were here during the day and saw those involved turning up in a beat up BMW.

“There would be customers waiting to get access to the block on Castle Street – it had a pin code.

“They would either wait over the road or at the entrance of the flats for the code to be sent.

“The age range of the customers could be anything from 20 to 60 years plus.

“The girls who worked there would be getting dropped off and picked up. They were holding big wads of cash sometimes.

“Where these flats are situated, it has a shared bin recess with other shops, they were fly-tipping mattresses there.

“We did report it to police after becoming concerned but we were shocked to read the full extent of what’s been going on.”

One man, who works locally, added: “The thing is, this wasn’t happening in the dead of night – it was happening in plain sight.

“The gang would get parking tickets on Castle Street and just rip them up.

“We weren’t even here at peak times and could see this unfolding.”

The predators reportedly did a midnight flit on one occasion before a removal company took items from the address.

‘Concern’ over activity at Perth Road flat

A property on Perth Road was also used as a brothel near the junction with Union Place.

One woman told The Courier men would regularly be seen coming in and out of the address in the West End.

She had become “concerned” after seeing a group of older men with a girl who looked “out of it” leaving the block.

Another resident questioned whether or not the landlords of these flats knew anything about what was taking place in these addresses.

The five grooming gang members will be sentenced next month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Two of the predators fled Scotland while awaiting trial.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell, previously spoke to The Courier about the background of the investigation and praised the courage of the victims.

Lord Scott deferred sentencing at the High Court until next month but warned the gang the charges carried a life sentence.

He said: “This was an appalling catalogue of rape, serial sexual abuse and exploitation of extremely vulnerable, mostly, young women.

“Be in no doubt, you will spend a considerable period of time in custody. I will be imposing significant sentences.”

One of the gang shouted “We are innocent” as they were led handcuffed to the cells.