Dundee locals’ horror at Romanian grooming gang operating ‘in plain sight’ on city streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee locals’ horror at Romanian grooming gang operating ‘in plain sight’ on city streets

Locals said the gang was operating 'in plain sight' daily.

By James Simpson
63 Gellatly Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
63 Gellatly Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Romanian grooming gang operated “in plain sight” for more than a year on Dundee streets, according to locals.

Properties across the city were used to sexually exploit 10 vulnerable women.

Marian Mircea Cumpanasoiu, 37, Christian Urlateanu, 41, Alexandra Bugonea, 34, Remus Stan, 34, and Catalin Dobre, 44, were convicted following a six-week trial.

Those working near the addresses – where women were raped, abused and trafficked into prostitution – are shocked at what emerged at the High Court in Glasgow this week and recognised several of the predators from their mugshots.

Properties on Castle Street, Perth Road, Meadowside and Gellatly Street were used between 2021 and 2022.

The grooming gang – clockwise from top left – Marian Cumpanasoiu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre, Alexandra Bugonea, Cristian Urlateanu.

‘Shock’ at Castle Street operation

One local said: “We were here during the day and saw those involved turning up in a beat up BMW.

“There would be customers waiting to get access to the block on Castle Street – it had a pin code.

“They would either wait over the road or at the entrance of the flats for the code to be sent.

“The age range of the customers could be anything from 20 to 60 years plus.

“The girls who worked there would be getting dropped off and picked up. They were holding big wads of cash sometimes.

20 Castle Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Where these flats are situated, it has a shared bin recess with other shops, they were fly-tipping mattresses there.

“We did report it to police after becoming concerned but we were shocked to read the full extent of what’s been going on.”

One man, who works locally, added: “The thing is, this wasn’t happening in the dead of night – it was happening in plain sight.

“The gang would get parking tickets on Castle Street and just rip them up.

“We weren’t even here at peak times and could see this unfolding.”

The predators reportedly did a midnight flit on one occasion before a removal company took items from the address.

‘Concern’ over activity at Perth Road flat

A property on Perth Road was also used as a brothel near the junction with Union Place.

One woman told The Courier men would regularly be seen coming in and out of the address in the West End.

171 Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
171 Perth Road door. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

She had become “concerned” after seeing a group of older men with a girl who looked “out of it” leaving the block.

Another resident questioned whether or not the landlords of these flats knew anything about what was taking place in these addresses.

The five grooming gang members will be sentenced next month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Two of the predators fled Scotland while awaiting trial.

Marian Cumpanasoiu
Marian Cumpanasoiu, known as Mario, was the ringleader. Image: Police Scotland

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell, previously spoke to The Courier about the background of the investigation and praised the courage of the victims.

Lord Scott deferred sentencing at the High Court until next month but warned the gang the charges carried a life sentence.

He said: “This was an appalling catalogue of rape, serial sexual abuse and exploitation of extremely vulnerable, mostly, young women.

“Be in no doubt, you will spend a considerable period of time in custody. I will be imposing significant sentences.”

One of the gang shouted “We are innocent” as they were led handcuffed to the cells.

More from Dundee

Lennon Russell
Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Jim Hunter obituary Picture shows; Jim Hunter . N/A. Supplied by Hunter family Date; Unknown
Jim Hunter: Tributes paid to family man and Dundee West FC founding member following…
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen as the Carnoustie footbridge is demolished.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen as footbridge set for demolition
The scene was described as being 'like a bonfire'. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry car blaze 'like a bonfire' as street taped off
Emergency crews at the scene on Dundonald Street.
Traffic 'chaos' as Dundee road closed due to crews tackling kitchen fire
Drug paraphernalia left in the Howff cemetery in Dundee in 2017.
Is it time for a drug consumption room in Dundee?
33
Tractors on the Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angry farmers cause Kingsway chaos in protest over 'unworkable' tax proposals
8
Customers waiting to be served at Pepe's Piri Piri in Albert Street, Dundee. Image Naveed Sarwar.jpg
Long queues as Pepe's Piri Piri opens in former Dundee bank
2
St.John's RC High School.
ANOTHER Dundee swimming pool closed due to faulty equipment
3
The University of Dundee
Student wins court battle over Dundee University degree denial

Conversation