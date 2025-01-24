How Dundee board game cafe is building a thriving community: ‘We’re geeks and we love it’

I often walk past Highlander Games Cafe, just off Blackness Road in the West End of Dundee, on my way home from work.

A quick glance through the fogged-up windows tells me it’s almost always packed out.

Open from 12pm to 8pm seven days a week, the board game cafe has become a bustling epicentre of “nerd culture” in Dundee since it opened in 2023.

And while customers pour over maps, plot moves and roll dice, owner Arran Lawrenson can be seen buzzing about in the background.

Serving up coffee, hot paninis and his signature ramen – all while recommending board games and introducing new players – it is clear the 25-year-old is in his element.

“I have always wanted to run my own business – a social space to do with board games or books – because growing up, that’s what I loved,” Arran tells me when I visit him at the Annfield Road cafe.

He took over the business from Jamie Ross, who owns sister company and board game shop Highlander Games next door, after graduating from Dundee University with a degree in environmental science.

As a self-proclaimed “geek” with a background in hospitality – he is the former managing chef at popular Dundee sushi restaurant Oshibori – he was the perfect fit.

Are board game cafes just for ‘nerds’?

Highlander Games, alongside Cake or Dice on Commercial Street, is one of two board game cafes in the city.

What kind of customers does it attract?

“The main culture is those that are typically a little bit nerdy and a little bit geeky,” Arran says.

“But I don’t say that as a negative term, because I am a nerd. I am a geek. I love everything to do with it!

“We also see students, we see couples, we see older couples, we see families, we see a lot of people from the LGBTQ+ community.

“And we see some people who are maybe a little bit lonely, who don’t really have another social space they can go to.

“We’re all here to have fun and enjoy each other’s company.”

Many customers also enjoy simply popping in for a takeaway coffee or sandwich during the day.

Beginners are welcome, too. “I have quite a selection of different board games at different levels, so I like to recommend different games to different people, depending on how much they’ve played before.”

Visitors can choose from dozens of board games stacked on shelves in the cafe.

Arran stocks everything from obscure titles such as Veil of Eternity, Letter Jam and Cat Lady to mainstream games including Wingspan, Ticket to Ride and Catan.

He runs the cafe on a purchase-and-play basis – meaning anyone who orders something off the menu can play whatever game they want for an unlimited amount of time.

How Covid boosted board games industry

There has been a steady rise in the popularity of board games and board game cafes since the pandemic.

Arran says: “Covid drove a lot of people to remain indoors with each other, and because of that, people spent more time with each other, wanted to interact a lot more, and started playing board games.”

Many board game shops, including Highlander Games, noticed an uptick in sales during this time.

“It has spilled over into nowadays, with people going, ‘Oh, we had fun doing that. Let’s go play more games,'” Arran says.

“And maybe they don’t know what game they want to play or maybe they want to just get out of the house, so they come to a place like this, where they can play five different games in one afternoon and just enjoy being in the hustle and bustle.”

Board game cafes also allow people to play board games on a budget.

“Unfortunately, board games do cost a little bit of money,” Arran says.

“We have some games next door that cost upwards of £100.

“Board game cafes allow you to come in, spend maybe £5 or £10 on food and drink, and sit down and play these games without having to invest a lot more money”.

Social aspect is ‘number one priority’ for Highlander Games Cafe

Arran runs various events, which people can find on their Instagram account, to help newbies and solo players get involved.

“On Sunday nights, we have a board game night anyone can come along to if they want to play with others.

“So if ever anyone comes in and goes, ‘Hey, I’m new to the city’, or ‘I’ve not got many friends, but I’d like to play board games’, I recommend they come along to our Sunday night session.

“We try and put people in touch with each other, and the social aspect is our number one priority.”

While the cafe is generally busy in the evenings, Arran is keen to boost sales during the day.

“I would love to see more people coming in during the day, because the 12 to five period is still a little bit quieter.

“But from Monday to Friday, while people are at work, that is understandable.”

He is hopeful that the opening of a nearby Dundee University spinout, Glen Clova Scientific, in 2025 will help to increase foot traffic during these hours.

As he runs the cafe alone seven days a week, he is also looking forward to the start of a new part-time staff member in January.

Will board games continue to rise in popularity?

Does the future look bright for board games?

“I think if spaces like Highlander Cafe don’t keep pushing it, [board games] could definitely decline,” Arran says.

“But I think it will keep [growing in popularity] and people will prioritise more in-person, family time.

“I’m always going to keep pushing it and I would love to see continuing.”