24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win your very own luxury Haar at Home experience

Dean Banks’ Haar at Home experience has proven extremely popular throughout the past few months, and we’ve got one to giveaway…

MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks launched his dine at home experience at the start of lockdown earlier this year and it has enjoyed huge success.

The luxury boxes now travel the length and breadth of the country, treating hundreds of customers weekly to restaurant quality food produced from their own kitchen.

© Supplied by Haar at Home

As a special festive treat, we’ve got one of Dean’s flagship luxury lobster and crab Haar at Home boxes to give away to one lucky winner.

Serving two, the box includes a dressed crab with spicy mango slaw and an Asian dressing to start, with the crab caught close to Dean’s restaurant HAAR in St Andrews.

For main, you’ll enjoy a native dressed lobster with mirin butter sauce, seaweed, potatoes, seared sprouting broccoli and smoked mayonnaise.

You can also add a range of sides and beverages at an additional cost, too.

© Courtesy Grant Anderson

The prize is valid until June 30 2021 and can be delivered anywhere in the UK.

For your chance to win this mouth-watering feast, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter:

For more information on Haar at Home visit www.haarathome.co.uk.