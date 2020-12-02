24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Overnight stay for two with breakfast and use of spa and fitness suite at The Fairmont in St Andrews

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Day two of our Christmas giveaway sees us offer up a little R&R at one of St Andrews’ top hotels…

If you’re looking to treat yourself or your loved ones then this overnight stay for two with breakfast and the full use of the spa and fitness suite at The Fairmont in St Andrews might just do the trick.

Set on a 520 acre estate with a unique coastal setting, the hotel encapsulates luxury, elegance and stunning surroundings with cliff-top and sea views.

The perfect getaway for you and your partner, escape to this iconic venue for a relaxing overnight stay for two. With breakfast included in the Squire restaurant, you’ll also get the chance to relax, too, with full use of the spa at your fingertips. The hotel spa has 10 treatment rooms, a pool and a well-equipped fitness suite, which you’ll also have access to, as well as a range of hydrotherapy experiences.

The luxury guestrooms at Fairmont offer an inviting and comfortable space with Scottish touches and stunning views over the resort and St Andrews.

And when it comes to dining, there are three choices of restaurant so all tastes are catered for.

The voucher is valid for a year and rooms are subject to availability (Mother’s Day weekend, Easter weekend and Valentine’s weekend cannot be booked with this prize).

For your chance to win, enter your details into the form below.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

For more information on the hotel please visit www.fairmont.com/st-andrews-scotland or follow the hotel on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.