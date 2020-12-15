Festive mini market: Artisan producers head for Arbroath to enjoy some normality after coronavirus disruption

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A mini market at Hospitalfield House will allow people to enjoy browsing the best local produce while observing coronavirus safety measures.

Eight top local businesses have been handpicked to share their festive products at an Angus mini market at the picturesque venue of Hospitalfield House in Arbroath.

Appetite for Angus is hosting the evening sale in conjunction with the historic 19th Century house, which is home to HOPE (Hospitalfield Organic Produce Enterprise), on Tuesday December 22 from 4-7pm.

Having hosted a successful virtual night market and a festive night market, there was an opportunity to plan a smaller scale event that would allow people to attend in person with safety guidance and social distancing measures in place.

Those fortunate enough to be selected to take part in the mini market are Parkhill Rare Breeds, Hospitalfield Kitchen, Newton Farm Holidays, Wee Cook, The Fish Hoose, El Tajin, Fournos Authentic Greek Food and Short ‘n’ Sweet.

Impossible job

Appetite for Angus coordinator Sophie Thompson said it was almost an impossible job to choose only a small percentage of top Angus producers to take part.

“It was a tough job to select just eight from the amazing range of food producers we have here in Angus, but we’ve done our best to provide an offering across a good mix of product types,” she revealed.

The businesses will have a limited amount of produce for sale on the night, but customers will also be able to collect items pre-ordered from their websites.

Open to the public on a first come first served basis via a ticketing system to manage visitor numbers and ensure Covid-19 compliance, there will be 15-minute time slots for up to 25 visitors per slot at the mini market.

Attendees will be asked to proceed around the stalls following a one-way system. Simply select tickets for your chosen slot and arrive at the correct time.

Sophie stressed that there is limited parking available at Hospitalfield. “We encourage you to walk or cycle if you can, or at least car share, to minimise congestion and delay,” she added.

HELLO WEECOOK PIES⚠️ Warning. The following contains scenes of hot pie, saucy meat, exotic tastes and steamy fillings. ⚠️We recommend you do not watch hungry. Suitable viewing for all tasty pie lovers. weecookkitchen.com#weecook #weecookkitchen #pie #pies #piesofinstagram #café #restaurant #drivethru #delivery #dundee #angus #arbroath #forfar #montrose #laurencekirk #aberdeen #glasgow #perth #scone #stirling#christmas #farmersmarkets #glasgow #dundeefood #angusfood #glasgowfood #scotland #staysafe Posted by Wee COOK on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Amazing produce

During the evening at the mini market, some of the produce that will be available includes sausage rolls, sauerkraut, apple chutney and chocolate brownies from chef Simon Brown at Hospitalfield, while Wee Cook will have a selection of their festive pies available which include their chicken, brie and cranberry.

Short n Sweet’s fabulous festive all butter Christmas pies, cinnamon shortbread, Christmas Belgium biscuits, Orkney caramel shortbread and gingerbread men will also be on sale along with a selection of traybakes.

They will also will be doing a treatbox deal of any four items £5 box.

To book tickets for the mini market click here.