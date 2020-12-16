The sweet and savoury platter boxes created locally that make for the ultimate in festive treats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whether you have a sweet or savoury tooth, these platter and grazing box companies have the perfect festive offering.

Christmas Eve is a time where many people, especially in the evening, will cosy up on the sofa with their family and enjoy a festive movie.

And although Christmas TV and films are great, there’s only one thing that makes the experience all the more fun, and that’s the snacks.

While a grazing or platter box may not be a conventional snack, it is something your whole household can enjoy – and adds a special touch in what will be a very different festive season. Platter boxes also make for a thoughtful gift for those you are unable to get together with this year.

Usually packed with cured meats, cheeses, nuts, fruit and more, sweet versions typically feature everything from macarons, biscuits, chocolate, sweets and occasionally, chocolate dipped strawberries.

As the trend for grazing and platter boxes has continued to grow since the start of the year, it is no surprise many companies are getting in on the seasonal action by now offering their products with a festive twist.

So for anyone keen to get their hands on the perfect Christmas Eve spread, we’ve rounded up some of the top places offering them locally.

Full of Zing – Dundee

Morgan Dailly, owner of award-winning Dundee grazing table and platter box firm Full of Zing, has launched festive versions of her popular products.

From a mini fruit platter at £23 to a large platter at £52, not to mention kids festive boxes with gingerbread men, Nutella pots and festive Oreos all featuring, and a large grazing wreath platter priced at £65, there’s something to suit all tastes and ages on her website.

Platter & Pop – Perth

Get your hands on some tasty treats from Platter & Pop by bagging yourself one of their festive platters. The event styling firm has beautifully designed the boxes and contents within which would also make for an excellent addition to your Christmas dinner table, especially in the evening when the cheese and Port makes its appearance.

For more on Platter & Pop click here.

We Love Platters – Dundee and Broughty Ferry

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to celebrate than with a festive platter box packed with goodies.

From mini Christmas boxes to cheese boards designed in the shape of a Christmas tree, to grazing boxes with prosecco and a brie wreath, there’s plenty to indulge in when checking out We Love Platters offering.

Full of Christmas chocolates and sweeties Posted by We Love Platters on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Riverside Catering – Perthshire

Delivering their festive platter boxes across Perthshire, Riverside Catering has a number of spots left for Christmas and the New Year. As well as serving up the boxes stuffed with edible goodies, they also offer a cake by post service, which sees them deliver scrumptious home bakes by mail.

So if you’re looking to send something a little different to your friends this Christmas, this is something to definitely consider.

🎄Christmas Update🎄Thank you to everyone who has ordered Christmas Dinner, we are now full & not taking any more… Posted by Riverside Catering on Monday, December 14, 2020

