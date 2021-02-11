Valentine’s Giveaway: Win a romantic getaway with dinner, bed and breakfast at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

You could enjoy an evening of luxury and indulgence at Prestonfield House with your loved one later this year by entering this prize giveaway.

If you need something to look forward to, then our Valentine’s giveaway prize of dinner, bed and breakfast at the prestigious five-star hotel may just be it.

Opulence, theatre and luxury are combined in one of the Scottish capital’s finest historic buildings, which, at just five minutes from the city centre, is one of Edinburgh’s most romantic luxury hotels, offering the privacy and seclusion of a country estate right in the heart of the city.

Step inside where unique bedrooms, notable heritage and excellent food and drink await.

No two rooms are the same, each featuring classic antique furniture and characterful feature beds, dressed with fine linens and piled high with cushions.

James Thomson has spent years individually styling each of the rooms that makes up Prestonfield House.

Its destination restaurant, Rhubarb, offers exceptional cuisine with excellent Scottish produce: locally sourced from small, artisan suppliers, Rhubarb’s menus feature some of the finest food as well as a range of award-winning, eclectic wines from all around the world. There’s even a dining room for two for added romance.

Make a night of it and stay in one of the luxurious bedrooms, furnished in Prestonfield’s trademark opulent and individual style.

For your chance to win this romantic getaway, enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Sunday, February 14.

To enter:

For more information on Prestonfield House visit their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.