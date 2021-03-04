Joy for artisan producers as farmers’ markets begin to reopen outdoors, with events in Perth and Montrose getting ball rolling

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Farmers’ markets are vitally important to local producers, but tougher coronavirus restrictions had resulted in events being cancelled. However, two return this weekend ready to showcase artisan products.

As we move slowly towards a normal way of living, farmers’ markets are beginning to be permitted to trade again.

With there still being grave concerns over the potential for transmission of Covid-19, the markets returning to our streets are all understandably outdoors at the moment.

This weekend sees Perth Farmers’ Market and the Angus Farmers’ Market at Montrose making a comeback, a couple of weeks after the Dundee event returned to its normal venue of the City Square.

The Perth market returns to its location in the South Inch car park on Saturday March 6. Although the market is outdoors, members of the public are reminded to observe the current guidelines on social distancing.

Market manager Adeline Watson said: “The farmers’ market is a vital platform in allowing many small local food and drink businesses to reach their customers.

“Since moving to South Inch the public have supported us in great numbers. Our stalls have been more spread out and social distancing warnings are in place on each one.

“We continually urge visitors to take responsibility for their own safety and the safety of our producers.”

“Heartening”

And the change of venue has worked for the stallholders who have reported positive trade at the South Inch.

“It has been heartening to hear from our producers that their sales since moving to the new location have been excellent,” continued Adeline.

“Moving from the centre of Perth after being there since the market was founded could have been challenging. However, with the council being supportive and the public embracing the change these fears have proved to be unfounded.

“The Perthshire area has some of the best food and drink producers in the country so we are delighted to be able to showcase this in such a successful fashion.”

Farmers’ markets up and down the country allow local artisan producers to showcase their wares.

Thrilled

The chairman of Angus Farmers’ Market, Peter Cowan, is thrilled that the event at Montrose is returning to the Angus town’s streets.

“I have to say that I am delighted that we are able to get the Montrose market back up and running this year,” he said.

“It is nearly three months since we have been able to run a market and I know the many of our stallholders are feeling the pain of not being able to attend the market as they rely on the markets for their income.

“We are very grateful for the support of our stallholders as we have had to navigate the many challenges.”

And there have been many safety measures implemented to ensure the event can run smoothly and people will feel safe.

Peter added: “We have had many challenges in getting the markets up in running with additional expenses such as hand sanitiser and tape to mark out the space for social distancing.

“We have also had to ask our customers to shop alone and move as quick as they can through the market to avoid unnecessary queues building.

“This goes against what we normally want our customers to do as we normally encourage them to browse and speak to each stallholder to learn about their produce.

“We are ever grateful for our customer patience as we have had queues going down the street in both Montrose and Forfar to get into the market as we limited numbers to allow for social distancing.

“The customers are now coming earlier than ever to beat the queues with some turning up and 8.30 to make sure they are first in the queue. This level of dedication puts a smile on our faces as it makes the hard work the team put in worthwhile.”

The Montrose market is on the High Street from 9am to 1pm.

