Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Funding boost will help Tayside and Fife food and drink projects in their Covid-19 recovery

A scheme to help showcase Scottish produce has been launched by the Scottish Government to help bring a much-needed boost to local food and drink enterprises.
By Rebecca Shearer
July 15 2021, 10.44am Updated: July 15 2021, 11.11am
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
A fund of £200,000 is to be divided among 42 food and drink businesses, each receiving up to £5,000 over the next few weeks.

The Regional Food Fund (RFF) has been created as part of one of the Scottish Government’s 100 Days commitments and will be administered by industry body Scotland Food and Drink.

Five projects across Tayside and Fife have been earmarked for the funding, which is expected to bring in £23,275 to the local areas.

An expansion to the monthly Bowhouse market is one of the projects receiving funding.

One of the projects in Fife, that will receive £5,000, includes an expansion to the Bowhouse market in St Monans that will help local food and drink producers gain access to an alternative route to market.

No food and drink businesses or projects from Dundee or Angus will be recipients of the fund this year.

The projects

The projects in Fife receiving funding are:

  • 21st Century Market Towns – A digital and physical trail covering Cupar and North Fife to list, promote and support local food and drink businesses (£5,000).
  • Market Kick Start – An expansion of the Bowhouse Market in St Monans (£5,000).
  • NeighbourFood Falkland – Creation and marketing of locally-sourced “meal kits” for home-cooked meals (£3,275).
NeighbourFood Falkland is receiving some funding.

The projects in Perth and Kinross receiving funding are:

  • Produce of Perthshire – An innovative project to promote the Produce of Perthshire (PoP) with a strong, digital base to create and promote the partnerships, provenance and people behind it (£5,000).
  • Strathearn Local Food Hub – Sheltered outdoor space allowing for the development of three existing initiative (£5,000).

A full list of the businesses receiving the funding across Scotland can be found here.

‘Demand has been incredible’

Following the announcement of the funding, Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at Scotland Food and Drink, said: “Since its launch in February, the demand for the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership Regional Food Fund has been incredible and we are delighted that it has resulted in the funding allocation being doubled to £200,000.

“The fund provides vital support to 42 fantastic collaborative projects and initiative that will contribute to the recovery, and growth, of the food, drink and tourism sectors across the country.

Fiona Richmond.

“This increase in support comes at a critical time as local economies get back on their feet after a challenging year.

“We look forward to seeing the awarded projects come to life over the next six months.”

