Tantalise your tastebuds and sink your teeth into delicious, locally sourced produce at Great Perthshire Food and Drink Festival 2021! Ahead of events starting in September, here’s what you need to know.

As well as boasting gorgeous scenery, the region of Perthshire, Scotland, is also home to a thriving food and drink scene.

Now, for the month of September, it’s easier than ever to enjoy a true taste of Perthshire.

And it’s all thanks to the Great Perthshire Food and Drink Festival 2021.

Learn more about Perthshire’s seasonal and locally sourced produce, and the passionate producers, growers, chefs and mixologists who find creative ways to serve it up.

Tuck into an afternoon tea or lunch. Make cocktails or chocolate. Sample the best whisky and gin. Learn more about foraging! There’s over 50 events during the festival to keep you busy and full.

Here are five unique and fun things to do during the festival.

Explore the best places to eat in Perth, Scotland

Perth Food Tours, Perth City

Launching in September, Perth Food Tours involves walking around the city, discovering interesting facts and enjoying pit stops at several food and drink establishments for a taste of Scotland.

It’s a great introduction to local restaurants, hotels and pubs. This includes Myths & Legends, Murrays Bakers, The Royal George Hotel, Baynes Bakers, The Perth Distillery Co, The Salutation Hotel, Cafe 80 and Cullach Brewing.

Discover the food Perthshire is famous for

Perthshire Plat du Jour at Grandtully Hotel By Ballintaggart, Aberfeldy

What’s better than delicious, locally sourced food? Delicious locally sourced food that only costs £10!

That’s exactly what you’ll get at Grandtully Hotel By Ballintaggart, which is running a special Plat du Jour offer throughout September.

It’s a chance to sample some amazing Perthshire ingredients. These include Atholl Estate flat iron steak, Ballintaggart garden leaves and Ballintaggart pickles.

Should you add water to whisky?

The Water of Life (Uisage Beatha), Pitlochry

Do you add water to your dram? It’s often a controversial question and it’s the focus of this interesting and informative workshop, featuring four of Robertson’s own bottlings.

Discover more about adding water to whisky, including Birkentree (birch water unique to Perthshire) and Larkfire (wild water for whisky).

Takes place Thursday 9th September, 14:30. Tickets cost £37.

Tour a distillery and learn more about foraging

Distillery Tour and Guided Foraging Walk, Alyth

This is a wild distillery tour with a difference. You’ll meet at Alyth Den car park, ride in a 4×4 to Highland Boundary distillery for a tour and then enjoy a guided downhill walk (45 mins) through beautiful woodlands, spotting the wild plants used in spirits.

It’ll be a fun adventure (open for over 18s only), but make sure to wear boots and prepare for rain.

Available on September 2nd/9th/16th/23rd/30th at various times, for £20 per person.

Enjoy Spanish inspired tapas in Scotland

Scottish Deli In The Evening, Dunkeld

Check out Dunkeld’s Scottish Deli In The Evening (available on various evenings throughout September) and enjoy delicious Scottish/Spanish tapas, with beer and wine to accompany it.

Whether you want to relax with a glass of wine and nibbles, fill up with a full tapas meal or share a mouth-watering cheese or meat board, there will be an option to suit.

Other things to see and do in Perthshire

Great Perthshire Food and Drink Festival events will take place throughout the region, celebrating talented local people and businesses after a challenging period. By attending, you’ll be supporting local and getting to know more about the outstanding produce of Perthshire.

Plus, taking advantage of the various festival offerings is a great opportunity to see more of this beautiful part of the country.

After enjoying festival events, soak up the peaceful atmosphere of the River Tay. You can indulge in water sports in some areas, while in the city there is a River Tay Public Art Trail to follow.

Elsewhere on your foodie travels, keep an eye out for Meikleour Beech Hedge near Blairgowrie. It’s the longest hedge in Britain and is recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the highest hedge in the world.

There’s also Innerpeffray library (the first public lending library in Scotland), various distilleries and beautiful walks through woodland, along rivers and up various hills.

Make the most of Great Perthshire Food and Drink Festival 2021 and while you get to know local food and drink producers, explore the surroundings as you go.

Find out more about events at the Great Perthshire Food and Drink Festival 2021 and book tickets. You can also pick up a brochure locally at venues or VisitScotland iCentres.