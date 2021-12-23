Three easy-to-make Champagne cocktails to kick off the festivities

Champagne is one of those drinks quintessential with celebrations and festivities.
And what better way to toast the festive season than with a cocktail which not only tastes good, but is really easy to whip up in minutes?
This recipe provides a Christmas twist for the timeless, classic cocktail the French 75, which is held in high esteem and is a traditional winter-warmer with citrus fruits and spices.
A Cosmopolitan is also a very popular cocktail and this fruity Christmas version will make for the ultimate festive tipple.
And for those driving or not drinking alcohol, there’s a non-alcoholic interpretation of the classic Italian aperitivo spritz.
Rhubarb and ginger French 75
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 35ml Haysmith’s Rhubarb and Ginger Gin
- 15ml lemon juice
- 10ml sugar syrup
- 100ml Veuve Monsigny Champagne
- Garnish: Orange twist and cardamom pod
Method
- Shake gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into an ice-filled shaker.
- Strain liquid into a Champagne coupe glass and top with Champagne.
- Garnish with an orange twist and a cardamom pod.
Christmas Cosmopolitan
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 50ml Infusionist Clementine Snow Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur
- 25ml cranberry juice
- 25ml lime juice
- 75ml Veuve Monsigny Champagne
- Garnish: Orange peel
Method
- Set the Champagne aside and shake the other ingredients with ice. Strain into a prosecco glass and top with Champagne.
- Garnish with an orange peel twist.
Bittersweet spritz
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 125g dark Seville marmalade
- 250ml cranberry juice
- 3cm wedge of fresh grapefruit
- 150ml Zerozecco
- Garnish: Grapefruit slice
Method
- Hand squeeze juice from the grapefruit wedge into a saucepan, then also place the remaining skin into the pan.
- Add all the remaining ingredients into the pan.
- Bring to the boil (giving a stir to ensure the marmalade mixes through the liquid). Take off the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
- Pour into a jar or bottle and leave in the fridge until chilled.
- This cordial can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.
To serve
- Pour 35ml of cordial into an ice-filled glass and top with 175ml of Zerozecco.
Recipes courtesy of Aldi.