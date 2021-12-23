Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three easy-to-make Champagne cocktails to kick off the festivities

Champagne is one of those drinks quintessential with celebrations and festivities.
By Julia Bryce
December 23 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
No-fuss Champagne cocktails.

And what better way to toast the festive season than with a cocktail which not only tastes good, but is really easy to whip up in minutes?

This recipe provides a Christmas twist for the timeless, classic cocktail the French 75, which is held in high esteem and is a traditional winter-warmer with citrus fruits and spices.

A Cosmopolitan is also a very popular cocktail and this fruity Christmas version will make for the ultimate festive tipple.

And for those driving or not drinking alcohol, there’s a non-alcoholic interpretation of the classic Italian aperitivo spritz.

Rhubarb and ginger French 75

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 35ml Haysmith’s Rhubarb and Ginger Gin
  • 15ml lemon juice
  • 10ml sugar syrup
  • 100ml Veuve Monsigny Champagne
  • Garnish: Orange twist and cardamom pod

Method

  • Shake gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into an ice-filled shaker.
  • Strain liquid into a Champagne coupe glass and top with Champagne.
  • Garnish with an orange twist and a cardamom pod.

Christmas Cosmopolitan

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 50ml Infusionist Clementine Snow Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur
  • 25ml cranberry juice
  • 25ml lime juice
  • 75ml Veuve Monsigny Champagne
  • Garnish: Orange peel

Method

  • Set the Champagne aside and shake the other ingredients with ice. Strain into a prosecco glass and top with Champagne.
  • Garnish with an orange peel twist.

Bittersweet spritz

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 125g dark Seville marmalade
  • 250ml cranberry juice
  • 3cm wedge of fresh grapefruit
  • 150ml Zerozecco
  • Garnish: Grapefruit slice

Method

  1. Hand squeeze juice from the grapefruit wedge into a saucepan, then also place the remaining skin into the pan.
  2. Add all the remaining ingredients into the pan.
  3. Bring to the boil (giving a stir to ensure the marmalade mixes through the liquid). Take off the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
  4. Pour into a jar or bottle and leave in the fridge until chilled.
  5. This cordial can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.

To serve

  1. Pour 35ml of cordial into an ice-filled glass and top with 175ml of Zerozecco.

Recipes courtesy of Aldi.

