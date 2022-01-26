Recipe: Make this easy three ingredient Seville orange marmalade to celebrate Dundee Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the mood for an afternoon snack? This three ingredient marmalade is the perfect topping to any sweet or savoury dish.

What better way to celebrate Dundee Day today than consuming a product which resonates hugely with the local community.

Jam and marmalade are two of the many products that have made Dundee famous due to its unique use of Seville oranges, giving the marmalade a deeply infused orange flavour.

Made in The Keiller Factory, this marmalade brought many visitors to the city, including the late Princess Diana who paid a visit to the factory itself back in 1983.

Dundee Day is a celebration focused around highlighting the heritage and the influence of the city, so why not try this three ingredient marmalade using the famous Seville oranges to mark the 133rd year since Dundee officially became a city!

Seville orange marmalade

Makes 7-8 jars

Ingredients

1kg Seville oranges (or bitter oranges)

Juice of 1 large lemon

2kg jam sugar

Method

Scrub the oranges to remove the wax. Then place them in a large saucepan with 2 litres of water for 2 hours, or until the skin is soft and can be pierced with a fork. Remove the oranges and place the cooked liquid to the side. When cooled, quarter the orange and slice each segment very thinly into a small bow to preserve the juice. Remove the pips and place them into a muslin bag. Return the cooked liquid to the hob and add the bag of pips and lemon juice and boil for 10 minutes. Then remove the pips and add the chopped fruit and preserved juice, boiling this to reduce by a third. Add the sugar, ensuring to stir well to dissolve and then boil rapidly on a high heat for around 20 minutes, or until settling point is reached. Allow to cool, stir well and then place into sterilised jars.

