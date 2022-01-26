Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Recipe: Make this easy three ingredient Seville orange marmalade to celebrate Dundee Day

By Mariam Okhai
January 26 2022, 5.09pm
Seville orange marmalade.

In the mood for an afternoon snack? This three ingredient marmalade is the perfect topping to any sweet or savoury dish.

What better way to celebrate Dundee Day today than consuming a product which resonates hugely with the local community.

Jam and marmalade are two of the many products that have made Dundee famous due to its unique use of Seville oranges, giving the marmalade a deeply infused orange flavour.

Made in The Keiller Factory, this marmalade brought many visitors to the city, including the late Princess Diana who paid a visit to the factory itself back in 1983.

Dundee Day is a celebration focused around highlighting the heritage and the influence of the city, so why not try this three ingredient marmalade using the famous Seville oranges to mark the 133rd year since Dundee officially became a city!

Seville orange marmalade

Makes 7-8 jars

Ingredients

  • 1kg Seville oranges (or bitter oranges)
  • Juice of 1 large lemon
  • 2kg jam sugar

Method

  1. Scrub the oranges to remove the wax. Then place them in a large saucepan with 2 litres of water for 2 hours, or until the skin is soft and can be pierced with a fork.
  2. Remove the oranges and place the cooked liquid to the side. When cooled, quarter the orange and slice each segment very thinly into a small bow to preserve the juice.
  3. Remove the pips and place them into a muslin bag. Return the cooked liquid to the hob and add the bag of pips and lemon juice and boil for 10 minutes.
  4. Then remove the pips and add the chopped fruit and preserved juice, boiling this to reduce by a third.
  5. Add the sugar, ensuring to stir well to dissolve and then boil rapidly on a high heat for around 20 minutes, or until settling point is reached.
  6. Allow to cool, stir well and then place into sterilised jars.

