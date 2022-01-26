Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

New date revealed for Fife derby clash following Covid call-off

By Alan Temple
January 26 2022, 5.15pm
Kelty and Cowden battle earlier this term
Kelty and Cowden battle earlier this term

Kelty Hearts’ Fife derby clash against Cowdenbeath has been rearranged for February 22.

The local rivals were due to square off at New Central Park on January 2.

However, the fixture was postponed due to the Blue Brazil being unable to field a side following Covid issues.

Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park home

The Maroon Machine have won both meetings between the clubs this term, opening their league campaign with a 2-0 home victory before prevailing 1-0 at Central Park.

Kelty currently lead League 2 by seven points despite suffering a 2-0 defeat at Elgin City on Tuesday evening.

Conversely, Cowden are nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, albeit new boss Maurice Ross recently secured his first win at the helm by seeing off Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

Kevin Thomson: Kelty Hearts boss reveals he was interviewed for Championship vacancy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier