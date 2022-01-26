New date revealed for Fife derby clash following Covid call-off By Alan Temple January 26 2022, 5.15pm Kelty and Cowden battle earlier this term [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kelty Hearts’ Fife derby clash against Cowdenbeath has been rearranged for February 22. The local rivals were due to square off at New Central Park on January 2. However, the fixture was postponed due to the Blue Brazil being unable to field a side following Covid issues. Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park home The Maroon Machine have won both meetings between the clubs this term, opening their league campaign with a 2-0 home victory before prevailing 1-0 at Central Park. Kelty currently lead League 2 by seven points despite suffering a 2-0 defeat at Elgin City on Tuesday evening. Conversely, Cowden are nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, albeit new boss Maurice Ross recently secured his first win at the helm by seeing off Stenhousemuir at Ochilview. Kevin Thomson: Kelty Hearts boss reveals he was interviewed for Championship vacancy Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kane Hester’s double inflicts rare loss on leaders Kelty Hearts Kelty Hearts put on FREE buses for historic Scottish Cup tie as Raith Rovers ‘subsidise’ Celtic travel New date revealed for Dunfermline’s abandoned Killie clash as Arbroath and Forfar fixtures rearranged Kevin Thomson: Kelty Hearts boss reveals he was interviewed for Championship vacancy