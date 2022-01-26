New date revealed for Fife derby clash following Covid call-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts’ Fife derby clash against Cowdenbeath has been rearranged for February 22.

The local rivals were due to square off at New Central Park on January 2.

However, the fixture was postponed due to the Blue Brazil being unable to field a side following Covid issues.

The Maroon Machine have won both meetings between the clubs this term, opening their league campaign with a 2-0 home victory before prevailing 1-0 at Central Park.

Kelty currently lead League 2 by seven points despite suffering a 2-0 defeat at Elgin City on Tuesday evening.

Conversely, Cowden are nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, albeit new boss Maurice Ross recently secured his first win at the helm by seeing off Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.