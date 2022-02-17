Dundonian Carrie Shannon opens new street food business Streat Kitchen after pandemic halts events management career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundonian Carrie Shannon opens new street food business Streat Kitchen after pandemic halts events management career

By Mariam Okhai
February 17 2022, 5.00pm
Owner Carrie Shannon with part time assistant Keiran McCleary, and Streat Kitchen Food.
Carrie Shannon, organiser of Dundee’s Gin Festival, has successfully launched a range of food businesses during the pandemic and has now established her first street food firm, Streat Kitchen.

Carrie Shannon (42) is no stranger to hard work. The organiser of Dundee’s Gin Festival has successfully launched a range of food businesses during the pandemic and has now established her first street food firm in the city.

When the pandemic hit, events manager Carrie decided to enter the food and drink sphere after events were made cancelled and people were forced to stay home.

Starting her first food business We Love Platters during the first lockdown, Carrie saw the business go from strength to strength and decided to look for premises to launch her own street food firm, Streat Kitchen.

Owner Carrie Shannon with Streat Kitchen mac and cheese loaded nachos.
Inspired by the thriving food truck scene in London, the entrepreneur saw the opportunity to provide a different offering in Dundee and invested in a commercial kitchen at The Circle business centre on Staffa Place, and has also purchased a food trailer to sell food on-the-go.

She had previously launched her stovies firm, Stovie Stramash, in June last year and this business will be incorporated into Streat Kitchen’s offering in the near future.

The team of four behind the businesses will now run both We Love Platters and Streat Kitchen from the commercial kitchen unit.

Dundee street food scene

Speaking with Carrie, she said: “I run the Gin Fest and similar events like it. When Covid-19 hit that all fell through, and that’s why we went into the food market – we have made a big switch!

“My initial idea was to set up a street food market in Dundee because I’ve got a background in events.

Customers will be able to order a range of dishes.

“From organising one, I felt like I wanted to do one myself so I looked into it and started Streat Kitchen. I love food and I love experimenting with it.”

Due to issues with the extractor in their commercial kitchen, Carrie has decided to launch Streat Kitchen with a limited menu.

Only available for collection or delivery from Wednesday to Sunday open from 7am to 9pm, customers can try the food on offer by phoning 01382 767002 or messaging the firm on Facebook or Instagram.

What is Streat Kitchen currently offering?

The limited launch menu will feature 28cm loaded beef hot dogs, nachos, salad rolls, baked potatoes and a full breakfast menu.

As well as this Carrie hopes to provide a vegan alternative which tastes as good as the options on the regular menu.

Mac and cheese or chilli loaded nachos, and hot dogs will be available.

Carrie explained: “I’m not a vegan but I have vegan friends. The vegan market is not that big in Dundee, so we want to offer a vegan part of the menu with hot dogs, burgers and salads. That will be a big part of the menu as well.”

Plans and future Streat Kitchen menu

Carrie plans to have Streat Kitchen running at full capacity by the end of February and have her mobile truck in operation by the end of April.

The food truck will offer the best of Streat Kitchen’s menu to the Dundee community and beyond, and it will also pop up at events including The Yard, and be available to rent for events and weddings.

After February, Streat Kitchen will be offering their full menu to customers, with a mix of meat and vegan options to choose from.

Dishes available will include:

  • Loaded fries with katsu chicken, vegan katsu chicken, bacon and cheese, triple cheese, peppercorn sauce and vegan peppercorn sauce
  • Buffalo bites and cauliflower bites
  • Mozzarella sticks and jalapeno poppers
  • Burgers including a beef and chicken burger menu
  • Nachos
  • Milkshakes
  • A selection of desserts

