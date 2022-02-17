Dundonian Carrie Shannon opens new street food business Streat Kitchen after pandemic halts events management career

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carrie Shannon, organiser of Dundee’s Gin Festival, has successfully launched a range of food businesses during the pandemic and has now established her first street food firm, Streat Kitchen.

When the pandemic hit, events manager Carrie decided to enter the food and drink sphere after events were made cancelled and people were forced to stay home.

Starting her first food business We Love Platters during the first lockdown, Carrie saw the business go from strength to strength and decided to look for premises to launch her own street food firm, Streat Kitchen.

Inspired by the thriving food truck scene in London, the entrepreneur saw the opportunity to provide a different offering in Dundee and invested in a commercial kitchen at The Circle business centre on Staffa Place, and has also purchased a food trailer to sell food on-the-go.

She had previously launched her stovies firm, Stovie Stramash, in June last year and this business will be incorporated into Streat Kitchen’s offering in the near future.

The team of four behind the businesses will now run both We Love Platters and Streat Kitchen from the commercial kitchen unit.

Dundee street food scene

Speaking with Carrie, she said: “I run the Gin Fest and similar events like it. When Covid-19 hit that all fell through, and that’s why we went into the food market – we have made a big switch!

“My initial idea was to set up a street food market in Dundee because I’ve got a background in events.

“From organising one, I felt like I wanted to do one myself so I looked into it and started Streat Kitchen. I love food and I love experimenting with it.”

Due to issues with the extractor in their commercial kitchen, Carrie has decided to launch Streat Kitchen with a limited menu.

Only available for collection or delivery from Wednesday to Sunday open from 7am to 9pm, customers can try the food on offer by phoning 01382 767002 or messaging the firm on Facebook or Instagram.

What is Streat Kitchen currently offering?

The limited launch menu will feature 28cm loaded beef hot dogs, nachos, salad rolls, baked potatoes and a full breakfast menu.

As well as this Carrie hopes to provide a vegan alternative which tastes as good as the options on the regular menu.

Carrie explained: “I’m not a vegan but I have vegan friends. The vegan market is not that big in Dundee, so we want to offer a vegan part of the menu with hot dogs, burgers and salads. That will be a big part of the menu as well.”

Plans and future Streat Kitchen menu

Carrie plans to have Streat Kitchen running at full capacity by the end of February and have her mobile truck in operation by the end of April.

The food truck will offer the best of Streat Kitchen’s menu to the Dundee community and beyond, and it will also pop up at events including The Yard, and be available to rent for events and weddings.

After February, Streat Kitchen will be offering their full menu to customers, with a mix of meat and vegan options to choose from.

Dishes available will include:

Loaded fries with katsu chicken, vegan katsu chicken, bacon and cheese, triple cheese, peppercorn sauce and vegan peppercorn sauce

Buffalo bites and cauliflower bites

Mozzarella sticks and jalapeno poppers

Burgers including a beef and chicken burger menu

Nachos

Milkshakes

A selection of desserts

