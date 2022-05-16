Sweet treats: Indulge in these gluten-free hazelnut brownies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Indulge in these gluten-free hazelnut brownies

By Mariam Okhai
May 16 2022, 5.00pm
gluten-free brownies
Gooey chocolate brownies.

Featuring hazelnut spread and white chocolate chips, these gluten-free brownies are a deliciously indulgent treat.

With May being Coeliac Awareness month, these alternative gluten-free brownies can be enjoyed by yourself or you can also make a batch for a friend.

Using a mixture of butter, sugar and hazelnut spread combined with white chocolate, this recipe creates a gooey centred brownie with a crunchie top for the ultimate indulging experience.

Incorporating gluten-free flour this recipe uses the same method as other brownie recipes and ensures those who can’t eat gluten can still enjoy the delicious treat.

Baking for a total of 50 minutes, this recipe is simple and easy to follow and contains ingredients that you will already have at home.

Chocolate brownies

Makes 12

gluten-free brownies
Gluten-free hazelnut brownies.

Ingredients

  • 170g unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 200g caster sugar
  • 90g brown sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3 tbsp chocolate and hazelnut spread
  • 70g gluten-free self-raising flour
  • 40g cocoa powder
  • 100g white chocolate, broken into small pieces

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 200C/180C Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Line the bottom and sides of a deep 30 x 20 centimetre baking tray with non-stick baking paper.
  2. Place your butter in a large bowl, add your two sugars and whisk together until smooth and creamy.
  3. Add your eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition. Now whisk in your vanilla extract and chocolate spread.
  4. Sift in your flour and cocoa powder, then fold in with a spoon until completely combined.
  5. Finally, fold in your white chocolate pieces.
  6. Pour your brownie mixture into the prepared tray and smooth the surface.
  7. Bake for 50 minutes, reducing the heat to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4 after 20 minutes.
  8. Set aside to cool before cutting into pieces and serving.

