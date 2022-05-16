Sweet treats: Indulge in these gluten-free hazelnut brownies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Featuring hazelnut spread and white chocolate chips, these gluten-free brownies are a deliciously indulgent treat.

With May being Coeliac Awareness month, these alternative gluten-free brownies can be enjoyed by yourself or you can also make a batch for a friend.

Using a mixture of butter, sugar and hazelnut spread combined with white chocolate, this recipe creates a gooey centred brownie with a crunchie top for the ultimate indulging experience.

Incorporating gluten-free flour this recipe uses the same method as other brownie recipes and ensures those who can’t eat gluten can still enjoy the delicious treat.

Baking for a total of 50 minutes, this recipe is simple and easy to follow and contains ingredients that you will already have at home.

Chocolate brownies

Makes 12

Ingredients

170g unsalted butter, at room temperature

200g caster sugar

90g brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp chocolate and hazelnut spread

70g gluten-free self-raising flour

40g cocoa powder

100g white chocolate, broken into small pieces

Method

Preheat your oven to 200C/180C Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Line the bottom and sides of a deep 30 x 20 centimetre baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Place your butter in a large bowl, add your two sugars and whisk together until smooth and creamy. Add your eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition. Now whisk in your vanilla extract and chocolate spread. Sift in your flour and cocoa powder, then fold in with a spoon until completely combined. Finally, fold in your white chocolate pieces. Pour your brownie mixture into the prepared tray and smooth the surface. Bake for 50 minutes, reducing the heat to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4 after 20 minutes. Set aside to cool before cutting into pieces and serving.

