18 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Dundee Brew Fest at Bonar Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Just under 800 people headed out in support of Dundee Brew Fest which took place at the weekend.

Craft beer fans and music lovers flocked to the city centre venue to support a variety of brewers and bands and acts who were in attendance at the event on Saturday.

More than 100 beers were available to sample from the 11 brewers who were showcasing their products.

Cocktails, moonshine, gin, rum and more was also available for festivalgoers to enjoy and street food was served up from three trucks, including Fife-based Screaming Peacock, Just Greek Food from Dunfermline and Bonnie Burrito from Edinburgh.

Andrew Sinclair and Louise Todd of AL Elite Events Ltd were the duo behind the event.

They were delighted with the turn out and the feedback they received from customers on the day.

Louise said: “We are over the moon with the success of Dundee Brew Fest. We are so happy to provide Dundee with this new and exciting festival that, by the looks of it, will most definitely return in the near future.

“We really couldn’t have asked for more. The customers all had brilliant feedback and they were full of laughs and smiles. The bands were amazing and we were so glad to hear some people say they would happily pursue them for their next gig.

“The street food also went down well. We were too busy to get out and enjoy it but our staff had nothing but good things to say.”

Were you at Dundee Brew Fest? Check out our photo diary of the event below.

Pictures of guests enjoying themselves at Dundee Brew Fest

For more like this…