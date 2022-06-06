18 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Dundee Brew Fest at Bonar Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
18 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Dundee Brew Fest at Bonar Hall

Just under 800 people headed out in support of Dundee Brew Fest which took place at the weekend.
By Julia Bryce
June 6 2022, 11.45am Updated: June 6 2022, 1.13pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Alec Low (centre) with his friends from Glasgow. Pictures by Alan Richardson.

Craft beer fans and music lovers flocked to the city centre venue to support a variety of brewers and bands and acts who were in attendance at the event on Saturday.

More than 100 beers were available to sample from the 11 brewers who were showcasing their products.

Cocktails, moonshine, gin, rum and more was also available for festivalgoers to enjoy and street food was served up from three trucks, including Fife-based Screaming Peacock, Just Greek Food from Dunfermline and Bonnie Burrito from Edinburgh.

Andrew Sinclair and Louise Todd of AL Elite Events Ltd were the duo behind the event.

They were delighted with the turn out and the feedback they received from customers on the day.

Louise said: “We are over the moon with the success of Dundee Brew Fest. We are so happy to provide Dundee with this new and exciting festival that, by the looks of it, will most definitely return in the near future.

“We really couldn’t have asked for more. The customers all had brilliant feedback and they were full of laughs and smiles. The bands were amazing and we were so glad to hear some people say they would happily pursue them for their next gig.

“The street food also went down well. We were too busy to get out and enjoy it but our staff had nothing but good things to say.”

Were you at Dundee Brew Fest? Check out our photo diary of the event below.

Pictures of guests enjoying themselves at Dundee Brew Fest

A class reunion by chance, former Auchmuty High pupils meet at the festival.
Team Blairgowrie were out to enjoy their day at the festival.
A group of friends enjoying themselves.
Craft beer appreciation from Kirsty Reid and Lauren Carroll.
More pictures of the crowds.
Chris Todd, Mar Westbrook and Frank Brown enjoy the craft beer.
John and Kathleen Russell from Dunkeld having a blast.
Organisers and sponsors of the festival, Louise Todd and Andy Sinclair.
The crowd watching the music acts.
Red Vanilla entertain the crowd in the main hall.
More of the crowd.
Red Vanilla serve up some tunes. 
Exhibitors at the event.
Danny Cullen from the Law brewery talks to customers about what it takes to make a great craft beer.
Dundee Brew Club talk to the costumers about making beer.
The food carts outside.
Hungry festivalgoers get a bite to eat.

