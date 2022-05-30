Photo gallery: 71 Brewing in Dundee welcomes first visitors back for brewery tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Photo gallery: 71 Brewing in Dundee welcomes first visitors back for brewery tours

One of Dundee's leading breweries has once again reopened its doors to welcome guests back for its popular tours.
By Julia Bryce
May 30 2022, 11.45am Updated: May 30 2022, 12.19pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Keith Jackson and Phil Cross enjoy a beer in the beer garden after the tour.
Keith Jackson and Phil Cross enjoy a beer. Picture credit: Alan Richardson

Lifting the lid on how their operation works behind-the-scenes, the team at 71 Brewing at The Ironworks on Bellfield Street, welcomed guests back for the first time since the pandemic as they look to relaunch their tour experiences.

Partnering with beer subscription club firm, Beer 52, craft beer enthusiasts were given the chance to experience the local brewery in ways they hadn’t before.

More than 50 people attended the two sold-out events across the day on Saturday and got a lesson in understanding how the brewers make their beer. This was the first time guests had stepped foot into the brewery since before the pandemic.

Paving the way for the return of the tours this summer, visitors enjoyed craft beer tastings and were treated to a pint in 71 Brewing’s beer garden following their visit.

With more than 20,000 subscribers in the Dundee area alone, Beer 52 has teamed up with the local brewers on multiple occasions. The firm delivers a carefully curated case of craft beers from users favourite microbreweries every month to showcase some of the best brewers in the country.

71 Brewing is hoping transform The Ironworks into a multi-purpose arts and events venue in the future. Owner Duncan Alexander hopes to create a taproom, beer museum, a beer school, a retail area, have a kitchen provision for events such as food pop-ups and more at the venue.

Pictures from the 71 Brewing tour

Kevin Harper who had a special can printed with his name during the tour.

One of the groups on the tour in the brewery.
Brewer Gareth Cooper shows some of the malted barley used in the process.
Brewer Gareth Cooper shows some of the malted barley used in the process.
Phil Cross looks at some of the hops used in the brewing.
Beer garden manager, Ross Grattan, hands out some samples of the unfinished beer.
Brewer Gareth Cooper explains the brewing process to guests.
Brewer Gareth Cooper explains the brewing process to guests.
Gareth Cooper (brewer) Euan Beeton (packaging supervisor) and Ross Grattan (beer garden manager) take questions during the tour.
Inside the warehouse of 71 Brewing.
Inside the warehouse of 71 Brewing.
Ross Grattan hands out some samples of the unfinished beer.
Garry Sloan and Matilda Nordqvist try and fail to rip the beer label.
Ross Grattan shows off the giant beer conditioning tanks in the yard.
Ross Grattan shows off the giant beer conditioning tanks in the yard.
Euan Beeton the packaging supervisor shows the canning line.

