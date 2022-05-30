Photo gallery: 71 Brewing in Dundee welcomes first visitors back for brewery tours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Dundee’s leading breweries has once again reopened its doors to welcome guests back for its popular tours.

Lifting the lid on how their operation works behind-the-scenes, the team at 71 Brewing at The Ironworks on Bellfield Street, welcomed guests back for the first time since the pandemic as they look to relaunch their tour experiences.

Partnering with beer subscription club firm, Beer 52, craft beer enthusiasts were given the chance to experience the local brewery in ways they hadn’t before.

More than 50 people attended the two sold-out events across the day on Saturday and got a lesson in understanding how the brewers make their beer. This was the first time guests had stepped foot into the brewery since before the pandemic.

Paving the way for the return of the tours this summer, visitors enjoyed craft beer tastings and were treated to a pint in 71 Brewing’s beer garden following their visit.

With more than 20,000 subscribers in the Dundee area alone, Beer 52 has teamed up with the local brewers on multiple occasions. The firm delivers a carefully curated case of craft beers from users favourite microbreweries every month to showcase some of the best brewers in the country.

71 Brewing is hoping transform The Ironworks into a multi-purpose arts and events venue in the future. Owner Duncan Alexander hopes to create a taproom, beer museum, a beer school, a retail area, have a kitchen provision for events such as food pop-ups and more at the venue.

Pictures from the 71 Brewing tour

