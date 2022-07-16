5 Perth ice cream shops and dessert parlours you’ll want to pay a visit to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 Perth ice cream shops and dessert parlours you’ll want to pay a visit to

Summer is well and truly here and nothing tastes as good as ice cream when the sun is out to play.
By Julia Bryce
July 16 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 16 2022, 3.35pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
A cake from Ice Cloud.
A cake from Ice Cloud.

So for those in search of something sweet, never fear as The Courier Food and Drink Team is here.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite places to visit for a tasty treat in Perth’s city centre, and, we’ve included a must-visit spot just a short drive away, too.

Let us know in the comment section below if we’ve missed your favourite spot off of our list.

Ice Cloud – Perth

This new dessert parlour is bound to pique the interest of locals. Not only is the exterior eye catching, but the dishes and drinks the team produce are also a feast for the eye.

From waffles to pancakes, cookie dough, cheesecakes, cakes, milkshakes and ice cream, your sweet cravings are sure to be satisfied here.

Address: 29 High Street, Perth

Ice Cloud ice cream

Stewart Tower Dairy Ice Cream Parlour – Stanley, Perth

When it comes to ice cream it doesn’t get more fresh, or local than this. Made with milk from the herd of Holstein cows at Stewart Tower Farm, this quality Italian gelato-style ice cream is sure to hit the spot.

Starting the business more than 15 years ago after converting a farm steading into a production area, the team have been scooping ice cream for customers for takeaway and sit-in since they added a coffee shop into the mix, too.

With picturesque views of the Strathmore Valley, it is a great setting for a tub, or cone, of gelato.

The venue is open seven days a week and flavours change daily.

Address: Stewart Tower Dairy, Stanley, Perthshire

Stewart Tower Dairy Ice Cream Parlou

Crunch Munch

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, be sure to head to Crunch Munch in Perth.

Not only can you tuck into ice cream, but you’ll be able to order waffles, cookie doughs, crepes, Tango ice blasts and lots more at this shop.

There’s plenty of seating to sit-in or takeaway so the choice is really up to you.

Address: 170 South Street, Perth PH2 8NY

Mar’s Bar Cookie Dough 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Posted by Crunch Munch on Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Holy Shake

This trendy dessert parlour on the Main Street has something for everyone.

The cool neon lights and swanky interior make for very Instagrammable pictures, but its the ice cream you’re here for so make sure to go big and pile on those scoops.

You can also try a range of other desserts including milkshakes, cakes, waffles and cookie dough.

Address: 5 Main Street, Bridgend, Perth PH2 7HD

Spend your Thursday right…​​We have LOTS of tasty ice cream flavours for you to choose from 🍨😍​​P.S. We're open until 11pm tonight 🕥Order on Just Eat UK or Uber Eats 🚗

Posted by Holy Shake Perth on Thursday, 30 June 2022

Caramel Express Desserts

Serving up heavenly desserts that are sure to satisfy your cravings, Caramel Express Desserts is ideally located in the centre of Perth.

From pancake stacks to waffles smothered in your favourite sauces, not to mention warmed brownies and cheesecake pots, those with a sweet tooth won’t miss out here.

Address: 52 S Methven Street, Perth PH1 5NX

Oreo Pancake Stacks🤤

Posted by Caramel Express on Sunday, 23 January 2022

 

