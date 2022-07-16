5 Perth ice cream shops and dessert parlours you’ll want to pay a visit to

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer is well and truly here and nothing tastes as good as ice cream when the sun is out to play.

So for those in search of something sweet, never fear as The Courier Food and Drink Team is here.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite places to visit for a tasty treat in Perth’s city centre, and, we’ve included a must-visit spot just a short drive away, too.

Ice Cloud – Perth

This new dessert parlour is bound to pique the interest of locals. Not only is the exterior eye catching, but the dishes and drinks the team produce are also a feast for the eye.

From waffles to pancakes, cookie dough, cheesecakes, cakes, milkshakes and ice cream, your sweet cravings are sure to be satisfied here.

Address: 29 High Street, Perth

Stewart Tower Dairy Ice Cream Parlour – Stanley, Perth

When it comes to ice cream it doesn’t get more fresh, or local than this. Made with milk from the herd of Holstein cows at Stewart Tower Farm, this quality Italian gelato-style ice cream is sure to hit the spot.

Starting the business more than 15 years ago after converting a farm steading into a production area, the team have been scooping ice cream for customers for takeaway and sit-in since they added a coffee shop into the mix, too.

With picturesque views of the Strathmore Valley, it is a great setting for a tub, or cone, of gelato.

The venue is open seven days a week and flavours change daily.

Address: Stewart Tower Dairy, Stanley, Perthshire

Crunch Munch

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, be sure to head to Crunch Munch in Perth.

Not only can you tuck into ice cream, but you’ll be able to order waffles, cookie doughs, crepes, Tango ice blasts and lots more at this shop.

There’s plenty of seating to sit-in or takeaway so the choice is really up to you.

Address: 170 South Street, Perth PH2 8NY

Holy Shake

This trendy dessert parlour on the Main Street has something for everyone.

The cool neon lights and swanky interior make for very Instagrammable pictures, but its the ice cream you’re here for so make sure to go big and pile on those scoops.

You can also try a range of other desserts including milkshakes, cakes, waffles and cookie dough.

Address: 5 Main Street, Bridgend, Perth PH2 7HD

Caramel Express Desserts

Serving up heavenly desserts that are sure to satisfy your cravings, Caramel Express Desserts is ideally located in the centre of Perth.

From pancake stacks to waffles smothered in your favourite sauces, not to mention warmed brownies and cheesecake pots, those with a sweet tooth won’t miss out here.

Address: 52 S Methven Street, Perth PH1 5NX